GAIL Limited has invited applications for Executive Trainee posts. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2027 score. Candidates who will appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment through GATE 2027: Check registration dates, selection process & other details (HT Archive)

The registration process will begin on February 17 and will end on March 18, 2027. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Educational Qualification Executive Trainee (Chemical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology / Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% Marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical, Electronics & Power / Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical & Power with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. SSC SCO Exam 2026: Apply for 2021 SI posts in Delhi Police & CAPF at ssc.gov.in, link here

Age Limit The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on 18.03.2027 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

Selection Process GAIL will be utilizing Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ‐ 2027 Marks (GATE‐2027 Marks) for recruitment of Executive Trainees. Based on the GATE‐2027 marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the position of Executive Trainees in GAIL will be required to first register for GATE-2027 and thereafter, appear in GATE-2027 as per instructions and timelines notified by GATE-2027 Organizing Institute in one of the following relevant GATE Examination Papers.

How to Apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. Click on GAIL Executive Trainee recruitment link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GAIL.

Detailed Notification Here