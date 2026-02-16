Try these 8 face serums for dry skin to get a hydrated, nourished, and plump look

Face serums are dry skin's superhero, and for all the right reasons. They provide intense, deep hydration, repairs skin barrier and give you a nourished look. Face serums penetrate deeper than creams and moisturisers, making your skin look plump and hydrated, improving elasticity, and preventing premature ageing signs like fine lines. Use the right face serum to treat dry skin concerns (Adobe Stock) Dr Geetika Srivastava, Dermatologist, Influennz Skin & Hair Clinic, tells HT ShopNow, “Face serums play a vital role in caring for dry skin, as they deliver deep hydration and essential nutrients". When skin is properly hydrated, the barrier remains strong and resilient, helping to reduce sensitivity, redness, and dry patches. “Using a nourishing face serum in your routine keeps the skin smooth, balanced, and healthier-looking”, she says. She recommends using a hydrating face serum to maintain the skin barrier and the hydration status of the skin. How to choose a face serum for dry skin? If you have dry and flaky skin, consider a face serum that is enriched with hyaluronic acid or ceramides that would soften your skin and give you a moisturised look. To ease your task of finding the right face serum for dry skin, we have curated this rundown of the top face serums that are perfect for your dry and flaky skin. All these face serums have hyaluronic acid and are rated 4-plus by customers on Amazon India. Top 8 face serums for dry skin

Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum deeply hydrates dry skin and boosts moisture retention with multi-weight hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid. This face serum plumps fine lines, improves skin elasticity, and leaves a smooth, dewy finish without stickiness. Moreover, its lightweight, fragrance-free formula suits sensitive and dehydrated skin types. Customers love its quick absorption and long-lasting hydration, with many reporting softer skin within weeks. This face serum also works better under makeup, adding a dewy finish.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid Multi-Depth Hydration Serum delivers intense hydration using multiple molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. It penetrates deep into the skin to lock in moisture and reduce dryness. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly and enhances skin smoothness without heaviness. Customers appreciate its affordability and visible plumping effect, especially during the winter months. Many users say it improves skin texture and helps makeup apply more evenly.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum intensely hydrates and visibly replumps skin with a high concentration of pure hyaluronic acid. This face serum smooths fine lines, restores bounce, and boosts radiance with a non-greasy formula. This face serum absorbs quickly and works well under sunscreen and foundation. Most customers praise its instant plumping effect and silky texture, with many noticing firmer, fresher-looking skin within a few weeks of regular application.

Plum 2% Alpha Arbutin & Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum brightens dull skin while delivering deep hydration. Alpha arbutin targets dark spots and uneven tone, while hyaluronic acid locks in moisture for a supple finish. The lightweight, vegan formula suits dry and combination skin types. Customers love its dual action, hydration plus glow and report visible fading of pigmentation with consistent use. Many users highlight its non-sticky texture and smooth layering under moisturiser.

Dot & Key Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum quenches dehydrated skin with triple hyaluronic acid and soothing botanicals. This face serum restores moisture balance, smooths rough patches, and enhances natural glow. The fast-absorbing formula feels lightweight and refreshing, making it ideal for daily skincare routines. Customers appreciate its gentle formula and noticeable hydration boost, especially for dry and flaky skin. Many users mention a softer texture and improved makeup finish after regular use.

Deconstruct Hydrating Face Serum strengthens the skin barrier and deeply hydrates with hyaluronic acid and skin-repairing ingredients. It reduces dryness, improves elasticity, and supports long-lasting moisture retention. The fragrance-free, lightweight formula suits sensitive and dry skin types. Customers praise its soothing feel and effective hydration without clogging pores. Many report calmer, smoother skin and reduced tightness after incorporating it into their morning and night routine.

Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Lightweight Serum provides 48-hour hydration with hyaluronic acid and advanced HydroSensitiv Complex. It replenishes moisture, soothes dryness, and supports sensitive skin without irritation. The non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested formula absorbs quickly and feels breathable on the skin. Customers with sensitive and dry skin love its gentle performance and lasting hydration. Many users say it reduces tightness and keeps their skin comfortable throughout the day.

FAQ: Face Serum for Dry Skin What does a face serum for dry skin do? A face serum for dry skin delivers concentrated hydration and helps restore the skin barrier. It locks in moisture, reduces flakiness, and improves softness. How often should I use a hydrating serum? Use it twice daily—morning and night—after cleansing and before moisturizer for best results. Can I use hyaluronic acid serum every day? Yes, hyaluronic acid is safe for daily use and works well for all skin types, especially dry and dehydrated skin. Should I apply serum on wet or dry skin? Apply it on slightly damp skin to help hyaluronic acid attract and retain more moisture. Do I still need moisturiser after serum? Yes, always follow with a moisturiser to seal in hydration and prevent moisture loss. Can dry skin use serum in summer? Absolutely. Hydrating serums maintain moisture balance even in hot or humid weather.