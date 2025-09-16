Oncologist lists 5 childhood cancer red flags: Fever, fatigue, lumps and more

Childhood cancer is rare, but when it creeps in, the early symptoms can mimic regular illnesses. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ramana Gogi, principal consultant, medical oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Parents may mistake them for viral infections, growth spurts, or routine tiredness, leading to delays in diagnosis. Doctors emphasise that while not every fever or ache is alarming, there are red flags worth noting.” Also read | Doctor breaks down the real cause of cancer in children: 4 things every parent should know Persistent fever can indicate childhood cancer.(Image by Pixabay)

Dr Ramana Gogi further shared 5 early warning signs of childhood cancer to be aware of:

1. Persistent fever without a clear cause

Children often run fevers due to infections, but a fever that lingers for weeks, doesn’t respond to common treatments, or keeps coming back could point to leukaemia or lymphoma. Unlike viral fevers, these are usually low-grade but unrelenting.

2. Unexplained fatigue and weakness

Tiredness is common in growing children, but cancer-related fatigue is different; it doesn’t improve with rest and often affects school performance, play, and daily activities. If your child seems unusually drained, pale, or uninterested in things they once enjoyed, it may warrant a closer look.

Know the symptoms of childhood cancer.

3. Easy bruising or unusual bleeding

Frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or bruises that appear without injury may indicate issues with blood clotting, often linked to leukaemia. Parents may dismiss them as clumsiness, but when bruises are widespread, large, or located in unusual places (like the back), medical evaluation is crucial.

4. Persistent pain or lumps

Bone or joint pain is common during growth phases, but if the pain is severe, wakes a child at night, or doesn’t respond to routine care, it needs investigation. Similarly, swelling in the neck, underarms, or groin that doesn’t subside may point to an underlying malignancy.

5. Sudden weight loss or loss of appetite

Unlike gradual changes linked to diet or activity, cancer-related weight loss happens quickly and is accompanied by loss of appetite, abdominal swelling, or persistent nausea. This is often overlooked until it becomes pronounced.

"Most childhood cancers are treatable if caught early. Parents should balance vigilance with reassurance; persistent, unusual patterns are what truly matter. Recognising these subtle warning signs and seeking timely medical advice can make the difference between delayed treatment and a better prognosis," said the oncologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.