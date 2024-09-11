Cancer is a complicated disease with few known causes hence, it can be difficult to prevent in youngsters but in contrast to adult malignancies, which are frequently associated with lifestyle and environmental factors, the majority of children tumours have unidentified origins. Although it is challenging to prevent pediatric malignancies, there are steps that may be taken to lower the risk and encourage a healthier future for kids. Cancers in children: What can you do to prevent them? (Photo by Tech Explorist)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ushma Singh, Director of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology at Andromeda Cancer Hospital in Sonipat, suggested that to reduce the risk and advance general health, parents and other caregivers can adopt a number of measures -

1. Promoting Healthy Habits

Encouraging healthy behaviors from an early age can lower the risk of certain adult malignancies, even if there is little that can be done directly to prevent childhood cancer. It is crucial to teach kids about the risks associated with smoking, both indoor and outdoor, as well as the value of wearing sunscreen. A healthy immune system is supported by a balanced diet low in sugar and processed foods and high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. It also lowers obesity, which is a proven risk factor for a number of cancers.

Regular exercise and relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation can strengthen immunity and lessen stress, which in turn lowers the risk of cancer. It's crucial to stay away from dishes cooked with dangerous materials like plastic or aluminum foil, as well as those containing dangerous ingredients.

2. Preventing and Treating Infections

Childhood malignancies are more common in people who have certain chronic diseases, such as HIV, Epstein-Barr virus, and malaria. It is essential to prevent these illnesses with proper cleanliness, immunization, and prompt treatment. Hepatitis B and HPV vaccinations, among others, are essential for lowering the risk of liver, cervical, and some oral cancers in the future.

3. Limiting Environmental Exposures

Mitigating the exposure to carcinogens is an additional crucial measure. This include staying away from secondhand smoke, minimizing needless X-ray radiation, and maintaining a clean home free of hazardous materials like lead and asbestos.

4. Genetic Predispositions and Early Detection

There is a 10% chance that hereditary factors contribute to childhood malignancies. Regular tests and genetic counseling are crucial for families with a history of cancer. It is important to note that early detection through routine check-ups and awareness of symptoms can lead to improved outcomes. This highlights the need for vigilance in health monitoring of children.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Neeraj Teotia, Consultant - Paediatric Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram, shared, “Since many pediatric cancers are caused by genetic abnormalities or other unknown causes rather than environmental or lifestyle factors, preventing cancer in children is a challenging objective. Proactive measures, on the other hand, can lessen the risk and enhance general health.”

He recommended -

1. Avoiding Environmental Exposures

Cutting back on exposure to dangerous chemicals is crucial for lowering the risk of cancer. It can be advantageous to keep children away from pesticides, cigarette smoke, and other hazardous materials. In addition, it is critical to minimize avoidable radiation exposure for children, such as routine CT scans or X-rays, unless absolutely required by medicine.

2. Healthy Diet and Lifestyle

Promoting a healthy, well-balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains boosts immunity, which is essential for preventing cancer. Encouraging regular physical activity is equally important because it improves general wellbeing and aids in maintaining a healthy weight.

3. Vaccination

One important factor in the prevention of cancer is vaccination. The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine protects older children and adolescents against cancers that have been linked to the virus. Additionally, since the hepatitis B vaccine guards against hepatitis B infection—a known risk factor for liver cancer—it is essential.

4. Regular Medical Check-ups

Regular pediatric checkups are crucial for the early identification of any anomalies that can point to malignancy. If cancer does develop, the prognosis can be improved by being aware of typical signs and promptly seeking medical help.

5. Breastfeeding

Further demonstrating breastfeeding's advantages in cancer prevention, some research indicates that it may lower the risk of certain childhood cancers, like leukemia.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.