Salty sweat and respiratory issues are not always signs of being out of shape: Maryland doctor explains

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes sticky, thick mucus to build up in the body, which can damage the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. Dr Sood explained what happens in the disorder and how to detect it.

Taking to Instagram on May 14, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained that the condition that the person experiences can be cystic fibrosis.

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When an individual falls easily out of breath, has excessively salty sweat, and experiences other respiratory and cardiovascular issues, the conclusion that is often drawn is that the person is out of shape. However, that is not true in all cases.

How cystic fibrosis affects health While the symptoms of cystic fibrosis can sometimes overlap with being out of shape, what happens inside the body is very different. As Dr Sood explained, “Some people with cystic fibrosis spend years thinking they're just out of shape because not every case looks like the classic childhood version.”

The condition is caused by changes in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, which is an ion channel transporting sodium and chloride across cell membranes.

In Dr Sood’s words, “Cystic fibrosis is caused by changes in the CFTR protein, which helps move salt and water across the surfaces of the lungs, pancreas, sinuses, gut, and sweat glands. When that protein doesn't work normally, mucus can become thicker and harder to clear in the lungs.”

As a result, the affected individual can experience the following conditions:

Chronic cough

Recurrent infections

Wheezing

Feeling unusually limited with exercise “CF also affects salt balance, which is why some people notice very salty sweat, dehydration symptoms, or feeling lightheaded when they're active,” added the physician.

Importance of noticing patterns It is important to note that cystic fibrosis exists on a spectrum. “Some people have severe symptoms early in life, while others have milder or atypical CFTR dysfunction and don't get diagnosed until adulthood,” shared Dr Sood.

As a result, recognising patterns is of vital importance. “Recurrent lung issues, chronic sinus problems, digestive symptoms, unexplained exercise intolerance, or unusually salty sweat shouldn't always be pushed off as being out of shape,” noted Dr Sood.

“Diagnosis usually involves sweat chloride testing and genetic testing, not guessing from symptoms alone. Sometimes the body has been giving clues for years before anyone connects them,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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