Do you cough, clear your throat a lot after meals? Gastroenterologist reveals about laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR)

Taking to Instagram on April 9, Dr Salhab explained the condition as LPR, short for laryngopharyngeal reflux. He revealed the cause of the phenomenon and how best to avoid it.

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Sometimes a heavy meal can leave an individual with a persistent irritation in the throat that forces them to cough continuously for an extended period. While this may appear surprising to many, according to Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, it is not that uncommon.

What is laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) Coughing while experiencing heartburn is “classic” for the condition known as LPR or laryngopharyngeal reflux, stated Dr Salhab.

“Other symptoms of LPR include chronic throat clearing, a constant feeling of something in your throat, hoarseness of your voice, and a chronic cough that just won't go away, especially after you eat,” noted the gastroenterologist.

Explaining the cause of the phenomenon, Dr Salhab noted that the hydrochloric acid and the enzyme pepsin, which are present in the stomach, can travel up the foodpipe after a heavy meal. They can reach the voice box at the end of our throat, which is extremely sensitive, and can irritate it.

“That irritation triggers chronic coughing and throat symptoms even if you don't have the typical symptoms of heartburn, and that's why standard acid reflux medications don't always work for this condition,” he observed.

How to treat laryngopharyngeal reflux Since the condition is caused by acid reflux and irritation of the voice box, the treatment focuses on reducing their exposure. That involves dietary modifications, shared Dr Salhab, and includes:

Excluding common trigger foods. These can include coffee, alcohol, spicy foods, acidic foods, chocolate and mint

Avoiding late-night meals

Following a low-acid diet In case the symptoms persist, Dr Salhab suggested the use of sodium alginate. A natural gum extracted from brown seaweed, it is known to form a protective barrier above the stomach acid and stop it from travelling upwards.

If the symptoms are persistent and are experienced frequently, one should consult a gastroenterologist or an ENT physician and get evaluated for any other underlying causes, shared Dr Salhab.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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