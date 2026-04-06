Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains why weight loss is not enough for flat stomach, shares 3 easy exercises
Weight loss does not always give you flat stomach. Find out why and what can you do to get toned stomach
Achieving a flat stomach is a goal for many, whether for aesthetic or fitness reasons. However, the abdominal area is one of the most challenging places to lose fat. Because of this, some people resort to extreme measures, from chasing detox diets to the strict elimination of entire food groups. But how sustainable and realistic is this?
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Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor, revealed in an Instagram post, dated April 6, what it actually takes to lose belly fat, and whether simply dropping numbers on the weighing scale can help you achieve a toned stomach.
Why weight loss won't give you flat stomach?
You may think a flat stomach and weight loss go hand in hand, but there is so much more to the story. The nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, shared a reality check, it does not work that way. Instead, she explained that body composition is what leads to a flat stomach.
Rujuta elaborated on body composition, “Improved body composition means more musculature than what you currently carry, denser bones than what you currently carry, improved posture than what you currently have. That's when your stomach actually begins to look flat.”
3 exercises to get a flat stomach
Body composition involves three important factors: denser bones, better posture, and greater muscle density. You need to do exercises that cater to these needs. Rujuta recommended three exercises that tick off these boxes:
Here are the 3 exercises:
1. Front squat
The first exercise which she recommended was the front squat.
“Front squat is where you start holding a dumbbell, a kettlebell, and if you are not strong enough to do that, just cross your arms in front of you, squat down, and get up,” she described how to do it, recommending you do it once a week.
The nutritionist further outlined that it also helps strengthen your quadriceps (front thigh muscles) and improves bone density in the femur. You also reduce the chances of fracture. Moreover, stronger legs support better posture and stability, which can make your stomach appear flatter.
2. Paschimottanasana
The second is a yoga exercise is called Paschimottanasana, where, in a seated position, you bend forward and stretch your upper body over your legs while keeping your back straight.
How does this help? Rujuta explained, "This will help you develop better flexibility in your hamstring and the entire posterior chain, so all of the weight-bearing joints, your hip, lower back, ankle, everything begins to feel much lighter.”
It also helps with pain management, as she noted that discomfort reduces along with improved flexibility in the hamstrings. Digestive health benefits, too, lower instances of bloating. Since bloating can make your abdomen appear fuller, reducing it can help you achieve a flatter stomach. Rujuta advised doing this every day.
3. Bird dog
The third one is a bird dog and balance exercise done on all four, where you extend one arm and the opposite leg, hold for about ten seconds, and then switch sides. Rujuta elaborated that it strengthens the stabilising muscles along the spine, improving balance between the left and right sides of the body. Since it enhances postures, the core also benefits.
Rujuta suggested doing these exercises for at least three months to improve body composition,
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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