Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains why weight loss is not enough for flat stomach, shares 3 easy exercises

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor, revealed in an Instagram post, dated April 6, what it actually takes to lose belly fat, and whether simply dropping numbers on the weighing scale can help you achieve a toned stomach.

Achieving a flat stomach is a goal for many, whether for aesthetic or fitness reasons. However, the abdominal area is one of the most challenging places to lose fat. Because of this, some people resort to extreme measures, from chasing detox diets to the strict elimination of entire food groups. But how sustainable and realistic is this? ALSO READ: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar applauds this Bollywood actor's ‘pathbreaking’ pregnancy weight loss journey

Why weight loss won't give you flat stomach? You may think a flat stomach and weight loss go hand in hand, but there is so much more to the story. The nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, shared a reality check, it does not work that way. Instead, she explained that body composition is what leads to a flat stomach.

Rujuta elaborated on body composition, “Improved body composition means more musculature than what you currently carry, denser bones than what you currently carry, improved posture than what you currently have. That's when your stomach actually begins to look flat.”

3 exercises to get a flat stomach Body composition involves three important factors: denser bones, better posture, and greater muscle density. You need to do exercises that cater to these needs. Rujuta recommended three exercises that tick off these boxes:

Here are the 3 exercises:

1. Front squat The first exercise which she recommended was the front squat.

“Front squat is where you start holding a dumbbell, a kettlebell, and if you are not strong enough to do that, just cross your arms in front of you, squat down, and get up,” she described how to do it, recommending you do it once a week.



The nutritionist further outlined that it also helps strengthen your quadriceps (front thigh muscles) and improves bone density in the femur. You also reduce the chances of fracture. Moreover, stronger legs support better posture and stability, which can make your stomach appear flatter.

2. Paschimottanasana The second is a yoga exercise is called Paschimottanasana, where, in a seated position, you bend forward and stretch your upper body over your legs while keeping your back straight.

How does this help? Rujuta explained, "This will help you develop better flexibility in your hamstring and the entire posterior chain, so all of the weight-bearing joints, your hip, lower back, ankle, everything begins to feel much lighter.”



It also helps with pain management, as she noted that discomfort reduces along with improved flexibility in the hamstrings. Digestive health benefits, too, lower instances of bloating. Since bloating can make your abdomen appear fuller, reducing it can help you achieve a flatter stomach. Rujuta advised doing this every day.

3. Bird dog The third one is a bird dog and balance exercise done on all four, where you extend one arm and the opposite leg, hold for about ten seconds, and then switch sides. Rujuta elaborated that it strengthens the stabilising muscles along the spine, improving balance between the left and right sides of the body. Since it enhances postures, the core also benefits.

Rujuta suggested doing these exercises for at least three months to improve body composition,

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.