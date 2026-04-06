Ekta Kapoor's weight loss transformation in 'beautiful and stunning' new black dress look wows the internet. Watch video

Film producer Ekta Kapoor is grabbing attention, but this time it isn’t just for her upcoming ventures. Attending the trailer preview of her latest production, Bhooth Bangla, Ekta turned heads with a noticeably refined aesthetic that garnered praise and speculation on social media. Also read | Ekta Kapoor looks unrecognisable as she dazzles in an opulent beige and pink lehenga look. See pics Ekta Kapoor's recent appearance (right) has drawn praise on social media for her weight loss and refined style. (Instagram/ Ekta Kapoor and Yogen Shah)

Known for her eclectic, often maximalist fashion choices, the producer opted for a sleek, monochromatic black ensemble in a new video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on April 5, exemplifying the 'less is more' approach.

Ekta Kapoor's new look Ekta Kapoor stepped out in a flowing all-black midi dress featuring a subtle V-neckline and sheer panelling at the hem. Keeping the accessories grounded, she wore her signature stack of bracelets and rings, but balanced the look with soft, voluminous waves and a fresh, dewy makeup.

The outfit moved away from the heavy layering and complex drapes Ekta has frequently favoured in the past, leaning instead into a more polished, streamlined aesthetic.

Take a closer look at what Ekta wore at the recent event: