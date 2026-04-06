Ekta Kapoor's weight loss transformation in 'beautiful and stunning' new black dress look wows the internet. Watch video
Instagram users praised Ekta Kapoor's transformation, noting her simpler wardrobe and slimmer figure – her new look gained attention at Bhooth Bangla preview.
Film producer Ekta Kapoor is grabbing attention, but this time it isn’t just for her upcoming ventures. Attending the trailer preview of her latest production, Bhooth Bangla, Ekta turned heads with a noticeably refined aesthetic that garnered praise and speculation on social media. Also read | Ekta Kapoor looks unrecognisable as she dazzles in an opulent beige and pink lehenga look. See pics
Known for her eclectic, often maximalist fashion choices, the producer opted for a sleek, monochromatic black ensemble in a new video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on April 5, exemplifying the 'less is more' approach.
Ekta Kapoor's new look
Ekta Kapoor stepped out in a flowing all-black midi dress featuring a subtle V-neckline and sheer panelling at the hem. Keeping the accessories grounded, she wore her signature stack of bracelets and rings, but balanced the look with soft, voluminous waves and a fresh, dewy makeup.
The outfit moved away from the heavy layering and complex drapes Ekta has frequently favoured in the past, leaning instead into a more polished, streamlined aesthetic.
Take a closer look at what Ekta wore at the recent event:
Social media reacts to Ekta Kapoor's latest video
As soon as videos of her appearance surfaced, Instagram users were quick to point out a significant shift in Ekta's overall presence. The consensus was clear: Ekta has never looked better. "First time she isn’t overdressed," said an Instagram user. "This is right... not overtly overdressed, with weird combos. This is just so right and on point," they added.
‘She has lost so much weight’
A major talking point was Ekta’s visible weight loss. Instagram users were quick to compliment her slimmer frame, with comments like 'she’s lost so much weight', 'beautiful and stunning', and 'looking damn pretty'.
In typical social media fashion, Ekta's transformation sparked rumours. Some people attributed her new look to the global trend of weight loss medications, with one Instagram user commenting, "Oh wow, Ozempic is doing wonders." Also read | Karan Johar shuts down rumours that Ozempic and Mounjaro aided his drastic weight loss at 52: 'I am tired of it'
While Ekta hasn’t officially commented on her fitness journey or her wardrobe change, the shift is undeniable. Beyond the physical change, social media users celebrated Ekta's 'corrected' dressing sense, with many noting that the simpler choice highlighted her natural features rather than distracting from them. Whether it's a new fitness regime or a simple change in stylists, one thing is certain: the internet is here for the 'beautiful and stunning Ekta Kapoor 2.0.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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