‘Hum bade hi achche lagte hain’: Did Ekta Kapoor take indirect dig at Ram Kapoor's Ozempic weight loss rumours?

Producer Ekta Kapoor seemingly took a dig at actor Ram Kapoor after he recently denied claims that he underwent ozempic treatment to reduce weight. In her latest post on Instagram, Ekta asked her fans and followers for suggestions to lose weight. Actor Ram Kapoor, who starred in Ekta's show Bade Achche Lagte Hain, had recently claimed that his 55 kg weight loss transformation was not because of ozempic or surgery. (Also read: Did Ekta Kapoor just tell Ram Kapoor to 'shut up' for commenting on Bade Acche kissing scene? Here's what happened) Ekta Kapoor's latest post name dropped Bade Achche Lagte Hain which starred Ram Kapoor.

What Ekta said

In her Instagram video, Ekta said that she has recently gained a lot of weight and needed suggestions on losing it soon. She said, “What do I do I gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!” In the caption, she wrote: “Ozempic ho jaye.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was produced by Ekta Kapoor. It starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the lead couple. They were immensely loved by the fans and the show became a huge hit.

Ram clarifies on Ozempic claims

Recently, Ram Kapoor had shocked the internet with his weight loss transformation. Last month, he made an Instagram video to state that many people have been asking him if he is on ozempic or other drugs or had some surgery done to shed 55 kgs. He clarified that he is not on ozempic and he worked hard on his fitness. He added, “Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid 6-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y'all.”

A few months ago, Ekta had seemingly criticised actor Ram Kapoor after his comment on the intimate scene in their show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’…… but there is dignity in silence."