Can’t function without coffee and love for it is blinding you? Here’s how to tell if you are overconsuming it

The instinct to pick up a coffee whenever you sense your energy dipping is often hard to resist. This common beverage has carved out a sizeable place in daily routines, right down to the very foundation.



ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares 5 foods to eat if you have fatty liver: From blueberries and black coffee to amla Coffee is a common beverage that people reach out to often for a quick energy boost. (Unsplash)

But where do you draw the line? Is there any way you can recognise the overconsumption? While there are benefits that keep you hooked, there are also plenty of drawbacks. Recognising that you are going overboard with coffee is where you begin from. It is time you put your love for coffee aside and consider how it really fares when it comes to your health!

For the expert insights on how to tell if you are overconsuming coffee, we asked Dr Ravi Kesari, general medicine, internal medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Bengaluru. He walked us through what happens in your brain when you overconsume coffee and how you can rein in your addiction early.

Why can't you recognise that you are overconsuming coffee? Productivity is the expected byproduct of coffee consumption, making it easy to sideline how much you depend on it.

Describing caffeine as a stimulant, the doctor told us, “Caffeine blocks the sleep-promoting effects of adenosine. It increases dopamine levels, which improve both concentration and motivation while also enhancing mood.”



But here's a catch: your brain becomes more immune. “The brain may develop tolerance, which can reduce the perceived effects over time,” he added. As the physician mentioned, your tolerance builds, which means you adapt to overconsumption, and overuse becomes the new normal, with increased focus masking signs of overuse.