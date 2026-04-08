Can’t function without coffee and love for it is blinding you? Here’s how to tell if you are overconsuming it
Are you hooked on your coffee? Know when to stop before it disrupts your functioning and backfires on your productivity.
The instinct to pick up a coffee whenever you sense your energy dipping is often hard to resist. This common beverage has carved out a sizeable place in daily routines, right down to the very foundation.
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But where do you draw the line? Is there any way you can recognise the overconsumption? While there are benefits that keep you hooked, there are also plenty of drawbacks. Recognising that you are going overboard with coffee is where you begin from. It is time you put your love for coffee aside and consider how it really fares when it comes to your health!
For the expert insights on how to tell if you are overconsuming coffee, we asked Dr Ravi Kesari, general medicine, internal medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Bengaluru. He walked us through what happens in your brain when you overconsume coffee and how you can rein in your addiction early.
Why can't you recognise that you are overconsuming coffee?
Productivity is the expected byproduct of coffee consumption, making it easy to sideline how much you depend on it.
Describing caffeine as a stimulant, the doctor told us, “Caffeine blocks the sleep-promoting effects of adenosine. It increases dopamine levels, which improve both concentration and motivation while also enhancing mood.”
But here's a catch: your brain becomes more immune. “The brain may develop tolerance, which can reduce the perceived effects over time,” he added. As the physician mentioned, your tolerance builds, which means you adapt to overconsumption, and overuse becomes the new normal, with increased focus masking signs of overuse.
How to recognise overconsumption?
Is there any limit that defines 'overconsumption of coffee'? Dr Kesari described, “In most adults, daily caffeine ingestion above 400 mg/day or approximately more than 3-4 cups of coffee may be defined as overconsumption, although individual tolerance may vary."
When your caffeine consumption goes up, your body lets you know. Here are some signs the physician mentioned: jitteriness, restlessness, heart palpitations, and sleep disruptions.
It is important to understand that having too much coffee can show up in your body in multiple ways. How your body handles caffeine also depends on your metabolism. So process it easily, others, others may hold onto it for longer periods. Coffee also affects the adrenaline levels in the body, and Dr Kesari stated it stimulates the nervous system, making you more jittery than usual. Late-night coffee consumption also affects sleep.
When should you have coffee?
The timing of caffeine has a major impact on its physiological effects.
“Cortisol levels are highest just after waking up. Having coffee at mid-morning may help synchronise its effects with the body’s own alertness cycle,” the doctor recommended the best time to have coffee.
And for how long caffeine stays in your system, the doctor answered it is for around 5-7 hours, making it inadvisable to drink it in late hours because it may have an adverse effect on sleep.
Which coffee contains low calories?
Since people are becoming more health-conscious, they are also gravitating towards low caloric o[tion. For coffee, the doctor named black coffee. “Black coffee contains low calorie content and may support fat metabolism when it is consumed without additives,” he said. But stay away from sugar, cream, or syrups in the drink, because they increase calories and lead to a sugar spike.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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