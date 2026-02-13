Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 4-day strength training plan to build total body strength

In an Instagram video shared on February 13, the fitness trainer explains, “Here is a four-day strength training plan to help you build total body strength. Are you ready? But first, you can do this plan with any equipment. Dumbbell, kettlebell, barbell, resistance bands, doesn't matter. Pick the equipment you know how to use well.”

Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared a four-day strength training plan designed to be straightforward yet highly effective.

Starting a strength training journey can feel confusing and overwhelming. With countless exercises, workout splits and conflicting advice online, many beginners are left wondering where to begin and whether they are even doing it right. Yet building strength does not have to be complicated. A simple, structured plan - followed consistently and progressed gradually - can deliver impressive results, improving muscle tone, endurance and overall fitness without unnecessary complexity.

Day 1 On day one, Raj suggests beginning with five foundational movements - the squat, overhead press, bent-over row and elbow plank - performed for six to 12 repetitions across five rounds. He advises choosing a load that challenges you while still allowing you to complete the full rep range with proper form and control.

He explains, “On day one, you're going to do five moves. The squat, the deadlift, the overhead press, the bent over row, and the elbow plank. How many reps? Six to 12. How many rounds? Five. What load should you work with? You should work with a load that allows you to move with good form in this six to 12 rep range. That means if you're not even able to do six good reps, the weight is too heavy. If you're doing 12 reps and you still don't feel challenged, the weight is too light.

Now, out of the five rounds, the first two rounds can be ramp up rounds, warm-up rounds. The next three rounds, make sure you're working hard. The last two to three reps of every exercise must be challenging. As far as the elbow plank for this plan, anywhere from 60 to 120 seconds is the ideal duration.”

Day 2 For the second day, the fitness trainer recommends switching to five complementary movements - lunges, swims, push-ups, pull-ups and the hollow hold - performed within the same six to 12 rep range over five rounds.

He elaborates, “On day two, you're going to work on five other moves. You're going to work on the lunge, the clean or the swim, the push-up, any version, the pull-up or lat pull down, and the fifth move, a hollow hold. Same six to 12 reps, same five rounds, same logic for loads. As far as the hollow hold is concerned for this plan, 45 to 90 seconds is the ideal duration.”

Day 3 On the third day of Raj’s strength training plan, you return to the day one movements, this time using a slightly lighter load and increasing the volume to 12 to 18 repetitions, allowing you to build muscular endurance while reinforcing form and control.

He explains, “On day three, you're going to use the same moves that you used on day one, but you're going to work with a slightly lighter load and you're going to target 12 to 18 reps as your rep range. Why? Because in this rep range, we can work on muscular strength and muscular endurance.”

Day 4 On the fourth day, Raj advises revisiting the day two movements, this time opting for a lighter load and increasing the repetitions to 12 to 18, helping to build muscular endurance while maintaining proper technique. He states, “Day four, same moves as day two, lighter load, 12 to 18 rep range instead of the six to 12 rep range. That's it.”

Progress Raj recommends following this four-day strength training split each week and repeating the cycle for the next four weeks, aiming to progressively increase either the load, reps or control each week to steadily build strength and endurance.

He explains, “Try and do this every week for the next 4 weeks with a simple goal. Try to progress a little bit every week. What does progress mean? Maybe you're working with a slightly heavier weight or maybe you're doing a few more reps. One way or the other, make sure you're progressing a little bit and you will be surprised at how a plan as simple as this can make you so strong.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.