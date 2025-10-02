Planning to go mountain climbing? Mountaineer shares beginner training hacks: Endurance exercises, gear, safety tips

Mountain climbing is a highly rewarding experience that many adventure enthusiasts look forward to. It's a thrilling bucket list experience that gives you goosebumps when you finally tick it off. Mountain climbing needs thorough preparation, such as building an endurance workout routine, doing local hikes. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But before chasing summits, you may need proper training and preparation to be safe. While you may fantasise about conquering snow-capped peaks with raised flags and cinematic panoramic views around, the actual journey is sobering, demanding stamina and willpower at every step up the tough terrain. If you are planning to go mountain climbing sometime in the future, it's time you start preparing in advance, from today with baby steps.

ALSO READ: Sleep tourism is the new trend; top 5 spots in north, south India to take a break from cities

HT Lifestyle spoke to mountaineer and endurance athlete Satish Gogineni, founder of True North Expeditions, about what should be the ideal trajectory for someone looking to safely and successfully take on the mountains.

Often, when one thinks of mountain climbing adventures, the first thing that comes to mind is conquering towering peaks like Everest, but Satish highlighted the role of building endurance and training, as he focused on marathons before mountain climbing.

He said, “I didn’t grow up dreaming of Everest. I was born in Hyderabad, went to engineering school in Pune, moved to the US in 2004, and only then did I begin to chase mountains. Running came first: in 2007, I ran my first marathon, then many more, including world majors in Chicago, NYC, Berlin and Tokyo. But that foundation of endurance has been the bedrock of everything I’ve done in mountaineering.”

He pointed out a very important lesson for aspiring climbers. They should focus on building a strong foundation by improving their endurance levels, instead of rushing straight to the peaks.

Basics first: How to build endurance for mountain climbing?

Cycling is one of the exercises that helps to improve stamina. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Now that you know endurance is at the root of a successful climb, how do you improve your endurance? Satish suggested a combination of cardio and strength training exercises. The mountaineer also advised local hiking as a part of training, as one may get used to the terrain and the environment in general.

He recommended, “Begin by building a strong foundation through local hikes before attempting technical climbs. Focus on cardiovascular endurance with activities like running or cycling, strengthen your legs with exercises such as squats and step-ups, and get used to hiking with a loaded backpack. Aim to work up to 8–10-hour a day hikes with substantial elevation gain.”

Guide to mountain climbing training

Endurance is the cornerstone of any successful climb, and as you add more stamina-building exercises to your routine, you will begin to see improved strength and feel confident. While it is good to be assured, it is also important to note the practical essentials, such as understanding the training path, having the right gear and how to stay safe on your trails.

Satish shared a step-by-step guide:

1. Progressive training path

Months 1–3: Focus on day hikes and basic outdoor skills

Focus on day hikes and basic outdoor skills Months 4–6: Transition to overnight backpacking trips

Transition to overnight backpacking trips Months 6–12: Take a mountaineering course to learn rope work, snow travel, and rescue techniques

Take a mountaineering course to learn rope work, snow travel, and rescue techniques Year 2+: Attempt technical peaks with proper guidance and experience

2. Essential gear

Invest in a solid layering system: moisture-wicking base layers, insulating mid-layers, and waterproof shells.

Quality hiking boots (well broken-in), a helmet, a headlamp, navigation tools, and a first aid kit are essential.

For technical climbs, you’ll also need a harness, dynamic rope, belay device, and locking carabiners.

3. Building mental stamina

Train your mind through visualisation, discomfort, and decision-making under pressure.

Always remember: the summit is optional, getting down safely is not.

4. Safety

Respect the weather.

Understand route planning, rescue procedures, and risk management.

Communicate your plans and know your limits.

5. Build community

Join local climbing clubs, train with experienced guides, and invest in learning.

Growth in the mountains comes faster and safer, through shared knowledge.

As an aspiring mountain climber, you may be excited, but Satish's advice is to start small and grow systematically. Mountain climbing may be adventurous, but if proper precautions and training are not followed, it may become hazardous.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.