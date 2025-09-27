World Tourism Day today: Sleep tourism is the new trend; top 5 spots in north, south India to take a break from cities

World Tourism Day 2025: 27 September is observed as World Tourism Day. The theme for this year is ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.’ On this observance day, let's take a look at one of the unique travel trends gaining momentum in India, which may take an unusual detour from your regular trip style. A good and comfotable sleep necessitates cummulative of habits that

What does the usual picture of a trip look like in your head? A lot of happening hustle and following a bucketlist? But on second glance, it's more about crammed itineraries like school periods, back-to-back activities, hopping from one landmark to another; so basically a marathon. However, for those who are already living this marathon in their daily lives, juggling work responsibilities and family duties, they look for a slower travel experience; otherwise, what's the point of the trip? Recharging becomes the real itinerary. This is where sleep tourism comes in, where the trip is centred around rest and rejuvenation.

To understand more about this style of trip redefining travel, HT Lifestyle spoke to travel expert, Ravi Gosain, President of IATO (Indian Association of Tour Operators.) And just like the name itself, according to Ravi, the objective is to recover their mind and body by improving sleeping quality. The secondary purpose is also to pause in the city hustle for a while.

He further added, “Sleep tourism is not merely sleeping somewhere other than home; it is a science-verified technique where whole wellness is blended with sleep to combat insomnia, jet lag, and lifestyle-caused sleep disorders.”

Why is sleep tourism increasing?

Popular sleep destinations offer many relaxing treatments that induce sleep. (Freepik)

Let's unravel the reasons behind sleep tourism's surge in India. Why is something as mundane as sleep now becoming the very reason people travel? Is sleep becoming the new luxury?

Ravi confirmed that one of the primary reasons is sleep deprivation, as contemporary lifestyles with urban stress, extended screen time, and hectic schedules have relegated sleep to the sidelines. This is a cause for alarm, as sleep is highly regarded by the medical community as one of the key building blocks of good health.

The other reasons, he mentioned are pandemic effect, work-from-home culture and experiential travel.

Ravi elaborated, “Today’s tourists do not only wish to view destinations; they prefer to feel refreshed. With wellness travel growing at a CAGR of around 7 per cent, sleep-focused holidays are becoming a major sub-segment. There's also a pandemic effect. Individuals started to focus on physical and mental well-being more than ever before, and the need to escape digital excess became imminent."

The ability to work from everywhere, as facilitated by work-from-home culture, is propelling employees. He added, "Corporate leaders are blending work travel with wellness holidays that keep them active while allowing proper rest, as telecommuting has become a new normal. Also, people are becoming experiential travellers, currently desire authentic, meaningful experiences, not sightseeing, and sleep tourism fits within this movement by providing a wellness experience.”

Top 5 destinations in India for sleep tourism

If you feel like you need a break, then step back with sleep tourism. Ravi listed out 5 destinations in India and revealed why they fit in so well for a prime sleep tourism destination:

1. Rishikesh (Uttarakhand):

Nicknamed the world capital of yoga. Rishikesh is an ideal location for sleep tourists.

Many resorts provide guided meditation, Ayurvedic sleep therapy, and peaceful riverfront evenings for sleeping.

2. Manali (Himachal Pradesh):

Surrounded by snow-clad mountains and peaceful forests, Manali is all about fresh air and peaceful accommodations in eco-resorts.

Some of the health resorts there have sleep-inducing treatments like herbal baths and sound therapy.

3. Coorg (Karnataka):

Nicknamed the Scotland of India, Coorg's misty landscapes and coffee plantations are the perfect sleeping ground.

Retreats are all about stress relief, with guided sleeping sessions, natural fragrances, and silent retreats.

4. Kerala (lots of backwater spots and hill stations):

Kerala (Backwaters and Hill Stations): Kerala's Ayurvedic resorts in Munnar and Alleppey are the sleep tourism destination of choice.

They offer customised therapies with herbal oils, sound baths, and age-old sleeping advice.

5. Spiti Valley (Himachal Pradesh):