4 travel trends that are changing the face of family holidays by putting experiences first
Connection and experience top the travel checklist as families are choosing wellness, cultural immersion, and quality time.
Family vacation dynamics are changing. No longer are they only about ticking off touristy spots, posing for photos, or strictly adhering to packed itineraries. Families are reshaping travel on their own terms, prioritising unique experiences over the whirlwind of sightseeing. These experiences vary, including immersive wellness activities, interactive engagements, or quality time spent across generations.
ALSO READ: Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your dayStephan Kapek, Vice President Operations and General Manager of Shangri-La Singapore, shared with HT Lifestyle the emerging trends in how families are reimagining their vacations.
Since experiences are coming to the forefront of family vacations, travel is changing to be more holistic. Stephan elaborated, “The way families travel has fundamentally changed. Today’s travellers are seeking more than just relaxation; they’re looking for experiences that foster connection, learning, and meaningful time together. Travel has also become a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, and bond across generations.”
Stephan listed out four key travel trends that families are leaning towards, where meaningful experiences take centre stage, whether it's exploring with grandparents, taking short trips for busy families, or opting for wellness-focused getaways:
1. Multigenerational travel
- Families are increasingly travelling in multi-generational groups, grandparents, parents, and children vacationing together. These trips are about togetherness and creating shared core memories.
- Destinations that offer a balance of comfort, accessibility, and diverse activities for all ages are becoming more appealing for family reunions.
2. Microvacations
- Time-strapped families are embracing shorter, high-quality getaways that allow for meaningful relaxation and quality time without the need for extended travel.
- These quick, refreshing breaks are perfect for busy families who may only have a weekend or a few days to spare.
- Close-by destinations that are easy to reach become ideal choices for these micro vacations, offering a quick yet satisfying escape.
3. Experiential travel
- More families are moving away from traditional sightseeing in favour of experiences that immerse them in local cultures.
- These include cooking classes to nature excursions, and hands-on learning experiences, which are becoming a core part of family vacations.
- These experiences help families bond while gaining a deeper understanding of the places they visit, making their trips not just fun but enriching as well.
4. Wellness-focused travel
- Wellness travel is no longer exclusive to adults. Families are increasingly seeking out trips that focus on health and well-being for all ages.
- Wellness holidays that offer mindful activities like yoga and healthy eating are gaining popularity, as parents and children alike seek ways to relax and recharge while maintaining their mental and physical health.
