Want to travel cheaper? 11 hacks to cut hidden costs on your trip

Travel is all fun and games until the unanticipated fees add up and you are left scrambling to cover all the costs, from surprise baggage charges to overpriced tourist snacks, sharply taking a detour from the otherwise carefree adventure you planned after budgeting every detail. There’s a drastic difference between doing something in theory and actually experiencing it in person. Make your travel a breeze from start to finish by factoring in hidden costs to keep your budget in check(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day

So if you don’t want to end up scratching your head after the trip, trying to figure out where your budget went wrong instead of enjoying the moments from the photos or putting souvenirs on display, consider adding hidden charges in budget tracking as well. The travel experience fundamentally depends on your budget. When last-minute costs blow up in your face, your trip becomes more about wiping sweat than feeling the wind on your face.

Aviral Gupta, CEO at ZoWorld, shared with HT Lifestyle insights on the common problem of overlooking hidden travel costs. He said, “Every seasoned traveller eventually learns smart travel isn’t just about finding the best view or the most authentic local meal. Not just ticket fares or hotel bookings, but those unexpected, often invisible expenses that add up silently. It’s about knowing how to navigate the system. It’s about spending mindfully so that your journey feels lighter, not just in luggage, but in financial strain.”

To avoid the stress of your trip burning a hole in your pocket, Aviral Gupta shared a guide covering 11 smart travel hacks that reduce unexpected expenses:

1. The illusion of low hotel prices

Make sure you check the final price before hitting book now.(Shutterstock)

Often, what looks like a great hotel deal is just the base price.

Service taxes, GST, city surcharges—these show up right before checkout or sometimes even at the front desk.

To avoid last-minute price jumps, always check the final payable amount before booking.

Use platforms that are transparent about total costs and filter for “all-inclusive” results.

2. Laundry bills

It might seem like a small expense, but hotel laundry services can feel like you're being charged per thread.

To avoid laundry bills, pack light and smart, a few versatile pieces, and a laundry bar or detergent strips.

For longer trips, ask around for local laundromats or affordable wash-and-fold services nearby.

3. Unseen price of getting around

While the destination might be planned, the local travel often isn't and that’s where the hidden tolls, parking charges, and sudden cab bookings sneak in.

Whether it’s reaching a viewpoint or catching an early morning train, these small, frequent costs build up fast.

Use public transport when you can, rent a two-wheeler for short local rides, or opt for day passes on local buses and metros.

4. Convenience costs

Eating at eateries near tourist spots may shock you with a hefty bill.(Shutterstock)

Airport snacks, water bottles near monuments, and meals at the touristy cafe are classic traps.

Carry a reusable water bottle.

Eat before you arrive at transit hubs.

Stock up on dry snacks. Small steps, big savings.

5. Camera charges and entry add-ons

Sometimes there's an extra charge for carrying a DSLR, a tripod, or even just a video camera at landmarks.

While it may seem negligible, these charges can double the cost of your day if you’re visiting multiple sites.

Look up entry details in advance. Better still, city passes often include bundled access to multiple attractions, with some even waiving photography fees.

6. Tourist pricing problem

Auto-rickshaws are charging ‘special’ rates. Taxis with mysteriously inflated meters. In every tourist-heavy area, this is a recurring theme.

To steer clear, rely on ride-booking apps or prepaid taxi counters. If you're unsure, ask a local, your hostel host, café owner, or even the chai vendor, what the actual fare should be. Or take control entirely by renting a bike and riding through the city on your own terms.

7. Booking platforms and the invisible fee trap

Many experiences, sunrise treks, walking tours, and cooking classes, are best when booked directly with locals.

While booking platforms are convenient, they often come with hidden convenience charges.

If you’re already on the ground, check with your hostel or local guides. You might get a better price, more flexibility, and the joy of supporting someone directly.

8. Souvenirs and meals in tourist zones

Don't buy souvenirs close to the tourist hotspots.(Shutterstock)

The closer you are to the attraction, the higher the price. That applies to everything from souvenirs and snacks to simple meals.

Step a few streets away, and you’ll likely find more authentic experiences at half the price.

Ask locals where they eat or shop. Browse travel forums, read blogs, or simply follow where the locals go.

9. Currency conversion and ATM charges

When travelling internationally, currency-related fees can pile up fast especially if you rely on frequent ATM withdrawals or cards with international transaction markups.

Opt for travel-friendly cards that minimise conversion charges. Withdraw cash in larger sums to reduce the number of transactions.

Always keep an eye on exchange rates—a good conversion can make a surprising difference over the course of a trip.

10. Staying connected, without overpaying

International roaming is rarely worth the price. A local SIM card or eSIM can offer more data, better service, and at a fraction of the cost.

Before you travel, check if your phone is compatible, and research telecom options at your destination.

Download offline maps and translation tools. Wi-Fi in your hostel, café, or co-working space will do the rest.

11. Hidden cost of extra baggage