73-year-old man with ‘sculpted 6-pack’ reveals how he stays ripped in his seventies: ‘I do 100 push-ups every day’

The conversation took a surprising turn when Mark asked his age. “Tomorrow’s my birthday,” he said casually. “Really? How old?” Mark asked, shocked. “73,” he revealed. “And very few carbs,” he added. “I mean, that’s the key. That’s what helped me get this physique.” Mark glanced at his six-pack , clearly impressed. “You got a 6-pack, man,” he said.

“A lot of people accuse me of being on Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), but no, I just stick to my routine,” the man replied. When asked about his workouts, he shared, “Every other day, I do 100 push-ups in between 100 pull-ups. That’s my standard.”

In his January 18 Instagram post, Mark asked a man in his seventies, who looked incredibly fit and toned at the gym, how he got so ripped.

Most people assume staying ripped and muscular in your seventies is impossible. But this 73-year-old man is living proof that consistency, proper nutrition, and smart exercise can defy age. He shares his fitness secrets with coach Mark Langowski, revealing how he maintains strength and a sculpted body even today.

What’s his secret beyond workouts The man laughed. “The only supplements I take are whey protein, collagen, and creatine. I drink at least one or two glasses of red wine every day, unless I’m fasting, which I do at least once a month.” When asked about his body fat percentage, he revealed, “I just had it tested. I think I was 8.5%.”

Mark, intrigued by his strength, asked how many pull-ups he could do in a row. “30,” he said confidently. “I’ve done more. Let’s see them right now.” Without missing a beat, he performed 36 push-ups.

At 73, this man proves that age is just a number. With a disciplined routine, consistent training, smart nutrition, and a little wine on the side, staying ripped and strong well into your seventies is entirely possible.

