Alia Bhatt's secret to glowing skin and luscious hair is aerial Natarajasana, see post

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is an avid yoga practitioner. She often posts videos and pictures of herself doing various asanas on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her fitness routine. Today, Alia added the intense aerial yoga to her list of asanas that she has nailed in the past, impressing many netizens.

Alia's trainer, Anshuka, who also trains celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet, posted two pictures of the actor nailing the aerial version of yoga's Natarajasana or the Dancer's Pose.

Sharing the post, Anshuka also revealed the benefits of doing aerial yoga, and it may just have uncovered the secret behind Alia's glowing skin and luscious hair. The post said aerial yoga removes visual signs of toxicity, which gives the skin a natural facelift and glow.

Additionally, aerial yoga reverses gravity which flushes fresh nutrients and oxygen to the face. It also stimulates the facial capillaries and hair follicles of the scalp.

See the post:

Anshuka captioned Alia's aerial yoga photos, "Inverting and dancing into opening up the heart @aliaabhatt. Reversing gravity flushes fresh nutrients and oxygen to the face, stimulates the facial capillaries and hair follicles of the scalp, and helps remove visual signs of toxicity, giving your skin a natural 'facelift' and glow. Inversions literally turn your frown upside down."

For the routine, Alia slipped into a powder blue sleeveless bodycon crop top and matching biker shorts. She tied her tresses in a sleek top bun to keep things fuss-free.

Benefits:

Other than the benefits listed above, doing aerial Natarajasana helps open up the chest and the front part of our body. It provides flexibility and releases tension from the spine. It also enables proper body alignment with a deeper awareness of the stretch, breath, movement, and range of motion. One can also ease pain and stiffness in their back and shoulders by doing this asana.

