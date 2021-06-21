Alia Bhatt shares her yoga routine in new video, here are all the asanas she did

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today, Alia Bhatt also rolled out her yoga mat inside her home to indulge in a workout session. The actor got company from a very special furry friend, her pet cat, for the session. In the video, Alia did yoga asanas to stretch out her body and strengthen her muscles. She added BTS's Butter to her reel to take things up by a notch.

Alia shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy happy yoga day #BreatheForIndia.” She wore a flamingo pink tank top and dark blue workout tights for the routine. She tied her tresses in a sleek top knot and looked like she meant business. Alia gave her followers a glimpse of her exercise regimen and the secret to her toned body with the clip. Check it out below.

Alia’s routine included several yoga asanas like the Utthita Vasisthasana or Side Plank pose, Boat Pose or Naukasana, Dhanurasana or the Bow pose, Vrikshasana or the Standing Tree Pose, Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, and more. Each yoga pose Alia practised in the clip is beneficial for our overall health.

Here are the benefits of doing some of these poses:

Utthita Vasisthasana helps in strengthening the arms, belly, and legs. It stretches and strengthens the wrists, backs of the legs and improves the sense of balance in the body.

Naukasana strengthens the abdominal, arm, thigh and shoulder muscles. It improves the health of the liver, pancreas and kidneys.

Dhanurasana stretches the muscles in our ankles, thighs, groin, abdomen, chest and throat. It improves posture and is really beneficial for folks working from home.

Vrikshasana strengthens the legs, improves neuromuscular coordination, alertness and concentration. It also helps with balance and endurance.

Uttanasana calms the brain, helps relieve stress, and improves digestion. It stretches the hamstrings, calves, and hips.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana stretches the hips, the back of our leg and strengthens the quadriceps, gluteus maximus and hamstrings.

So, which pose are you practising today?

