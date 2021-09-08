Alia Bhatt dazzles in 5k handmade cotton mini dress for outing in Mumbai

Floral dresses have always dominated our wardrobes, no matter the season. They are easy to wear and perfect for any occasion, be it a lunch date with friends or a cosy night-in with family. This versatile sartorial choice is a favourite of some of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood, especially Alia Bhatt. The actor's closet is full of easy-going and gorgeous sartorial pieces that feature in our bookmarks. Her latest outing in Mumbai in a floral mini dress is also an addition to this list.

Alia was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai recently enjoying an evening out while looking like a dream. She chose a handmade cotton mini dress for the occasion that came in a soothing shade of yellow.

Alia's dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Summer Somewhere. It will cost you less than ₹6k. We know the price details of the ensemble, but more on that later. Read on to know how Alia styled the breezy and chic look, and take some style notes.

Alia Bhatt in a floral mini dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia chose a mini length summer dress for her outing in the bay. It featured a sweetheart neckline, billowy full sleeves with cinched cuffs and ruffles, smocked back, slim fitted bodice, tie detail on neck, and a relaxed skirt.

Alia's dress was replete with an orange-hued floral pattern that elevated the soft yellow colour of her ensemble. The feminine piece is a perfect addition to your off-duty wardrobe, but don't shy away from wearing this to fancy gatherings too.

Keen on adding this look to your closet? The dress, called Sintra Mini, is available on the Summer Somewhere website for ₹5,590.

The Sintra Mini Dress. (summersomewhereshop.com)

Alia styled the floral look by wearing square-shaped gold earrings, statement-making rings, clear strappy sandals, and a turquoise blue chain shoulder bag. She left her tresses open in a middle parting and completed her look with minimal make-up and a white face mask.

Meanwhile, Alia announced that she wrapped up filming her upcoming feature Darlings, which also marks her debut as a film producer. It also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

