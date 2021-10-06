Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kriti Sanon in 7k tube denim jumpsuit serves the best lunch-date outfit ever
Kriti Sanon in 7k tube denim jumpsuit serves the best lunch-date outfit ever

Kriti Sanon in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k tube denim jumpsuit serves the best lunch-date outfit ever(Instagram/@sukritigrover)
Updated on Oct 06, 2021 02:31 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is enjoying a new high after presenting the teaser of her new film Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao. After treating fans to a glimpse of her promising new film, the star is now serving fashion goals in a steal-worthy look for a photoshoot. Kriti wore a tube denim jumpsuit that will help you make a statement in front of your beau on the next dinner date.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram to post Kriti's photos on social media. The jumpsuit is from the shelves of the contemporary label Do-Nuts Honey, and she paired it with accessories from brands like Elysiano, Inaya, and Viari. Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs did her hair and make-up.

If you wish to include Kriti's jumpsuit in your collection, let us inform you that it will be a great addition to your lunch-date outfits. We also found the price details for the attire, and it costs less than 7,000.

Take a look at Kriti's pictures:

The tube denim jumpsuit with piping details comes with a zip fastening, sweetheart neckline, a bodycon silhouette, and flared pants. It featured a denim fabric belt to tie the ensemble at the waist.

Keen on including the jumpsuit in your wardrobe? Well, you can find the outfit on the label's website. Adding it to your collection will cost you 6,999.

Kriti Sanon's tube jumpsuit.&nbsp;(donutshoney.com)
Kriti styled the attire with gold hoop earrings, rings on both hands, and pointed white stilettos. She tied her locks in a sleek middle-parted ponytail to add an edgy twist to her look. Her glam picks with the ensemble included white eyeliner, blush pink lips, glowing skin, pink eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, and sharp contour.

Take cues from Kriti and wear this denim look with classic hoops and stilettos for a subtle look. What do you think of the ensemble?

