Kriti Sanon inspires fans to blow off steam in healthy, safe way with kickboxing

Saturday is here and as the build-up of weekday stress weighs heavy on our shoulders, Kriti Sanon inspired us to blow off some steam in a healthy and safe way with cardio kickboxing. All those wanting to relieve stress while building strength should take fitness motivation from Kriti's latest cardio kickboxing workout with an energetic instructor, Karan Sawhney.

Taking to her social media handle, Kriti re-shared Karan's video which gave fans a glimpse of her robust workout session. The video featured the Mimi actor donning a grey sports bralette top, teamed with a pair of grey camouflage tights, a pair of white sneakers and a pair of red boxing gloves to ace the athleisure look.

Pulling back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the intense exercise session, Kriti sweat it out as she took her position and packed in a few neat punches.

Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse of her cardio kickboxing workout(Instagram/kritisanon)

Polishing her pad work ahead of the kickboxing session, Kriti stood in position opposite Karan and trained with him as his opponent. The video showed her doing a few reps of kickboxing routine as her trainer held the pad in front of her.

Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse of her cardio kickboxing workout(Instagram/kritisanon)

Benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter