Kriti Sanon's intense workout at gym for ‘Ganapath prep’ makes your jaws drop

Ever since Ganapath trailer dropped in August this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates from its sets by lead stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and the former's intense workout at gym for “Ganapath prep” was enough to makes jaws drop in awe. From kickboxing to nailing Yoga's Chakrasana or backbend effortlessly and acing stretching exercises with resistance band and Swiss ball, Kriti was seen polishing her fitness levels as she gears up for the futuristic action film which Tiger called his career's most ambitious and challenging project.

Taking to her social media handle, Kriti shared a video which compiled a collage of her robust exercise session. The video opens to the diva performing a round of stretching and knee-rotation exercises for warm up before moving onto flexible buddy split stretches.

This was followed by the actor performing Chakrasana at the gym, another round of varied stretching exercises, rolling flexibly on a gym ball, kickboxing session and ending with some more stretching exercises with resistance band. Kriti shared in the caption, “Prep Prep Prep.. But first.. WARM UP!! I’m always a Work In Progress! #GanapathPrep #SweatSeries #LetsGetStronger (sic).”

Benefits:

Stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains but lasting improvement in flexibility can also be achieved if one stretches at least two or three times a week as it makes the short and tight muscles flexible, strong and healthy. This simple exercise helps one to burn calories at a faster rate and allows the entire body to lose weight better.

Apart from improving posture and decreasing muscle soreness, stretching can improve the range of motion, prevent loss of range of motion, decrease back pain and help prevent injury. It manages stress and relieves post-exercise aches and pains by reducing muscular tension and enhancing muscular relaxation.

As for the flexible buddy split stretches, core exercises like these protects one against injuries and since core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis, one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to additionally train the muscles in the pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. They strengthen the diaphragm and reduce the risk of back pain and injury.

Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Rolling on the gym ball or Swiss ball helps stretch the pectoral muscles by keeping the ball centered under your thoracic spine. Letting your back sag into the exercise ball while keeping your pelvis in contact with the ball helps in stretching the subscapularis.

Performing this workout three times a week stretches the chest. It also helps improve posture, stability and balance while increasing core strength.

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

