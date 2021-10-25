Alia Bhatt in bodysuit and pants is caught up in retro vibes and we are obsessed

Retro fashion can never go out of style because a little bit of nostalgia never hurt anyone. On the runway, retro looks have dominated many designer's collections this season. Even back home, many Bollywood stars have given this trend their stamp of approval, and Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, seems to be one of them. The star's photos, wearing a colour-blocked bodysuit and pants set, from a latest photoshoot are proof of the same.

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram today, October 25, to share several photos of Alia basking in the sun for a photoshoot. In the pictures, the actor channelled retro vibes in a chic colour-blocked ensemble, and we are taking style notes from her for our next holiday look.

Lehr captioned Alia's photos, "Retro vibes with Alia Bhatt." Additionally, the actor's photos were clicked by celebrity photographer Sudhanshu and her hair and make-up was done by Mike Desir and Puneet B Saini.

Take a look at Alia's photos:

For the photoshoot, Alia wore a ribbed orange-coloured sleeveless bodysuit with a turtle neck. The top comes with a body-hugging fit, and the actor tucked it inside her pants to give her ensemble an elegant touch.

Alia paired the top with high-waisted pastel blue pants. In the end, a white belt with a gold embellished buckle completed the outfit. The burnt orange and lighter blue shades created a colour-block effect that impressed the fashion police.

Alia accessorised her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and square frame sunglasses. Centre-parted wavy tresses, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, minimal make-up, and glowing skin rounded off the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's glam.

Meanwhile, today, Alia celebrated her mother, Soni Razdan's birthday by penning down a note for her and thanking her for being an inspiration in her life. Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. She will also be making a debut in South Indian Cinema with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

