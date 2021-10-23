Alia Bhatt oozes hot summer charm in 2k knit crop top, pastel purple pants

With a plethora of films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Darlings in her kitty, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has been busy with shootings and dubbings and this weekend was no different. Oozing hot summer charm, Alia slew street style as she stepped out for dubbing at a studio in Mumbai's Bandra and we could not take our eyes off her aesthetic fashion in a knit crop top and a pair of pastel purple pants that flaunted a waistline to die for.

Setting the paparazzi on frenzy, Alia was seen making her way to the dubbing studio like a student straight out of college courtesy her super adorable sartorial style sense. The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, feature Alia donning a pastel blue knit crop top that came with a high-neck and full sleeves.

Alia Bhatt outside a Bandra studio(Elevate Promotions)

Sporting pastel pink lines at the front, sides and on the sleeves, Alia teamed it with a pair of pastel purple pants. The high-waist pants came with oversize details and Alia completed her attire with a pair of transparent block heels.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Alia accessorised her look with a tiny wallet and the fashion accessory of the past two years - a white face mask. Opting for a dewy makeup look, the diva was seen waving at the shutterbugs who crowed outside the studio for a glimpse of her.

Alia Bhatt steps out for dubbing in a Bandra studio(Elevate Promotions)

The knit crop top is credited to Alia’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The Lizzie Top originally costs ₹1,590 on the designer website.

Alia Bhatt's knit crop top from Summer Somewhere(summersomewhereshop.com)

The spring 2021 runways were full of hues like bubblegum, pastel pink, sherbet lemon or embracing more lightweight looks and to boost the most simple of shapes and moods, pastel colours are dialling down the girlishness by mixing punch-packing pop colours to create a high impact and optimism, given that they are a perennial spring favourite. Ladylike and sweet looking hues, pastels are one of the biggest fashion trends this year and a wave of pastel-coloured pieces is currently ruling the wardrobes and runaways, even midriff-baring style, as the warm-weather trend.

The splendour of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

Also, the Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

Featuring exposed stitching, this knit top can also be effortlessly paired with vintage denim, gold hoops and mules for a cool girl look. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter