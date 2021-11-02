Loved Alia Bhatt's green crop top in face-hidden picture? Here's what it costs

Want to look cool with minimal efforts? Take fashion inspiration from Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as she channels her inner sass and slays the street style trend in sultry crop tops and jeans. Sunkissed pictures and crop tops have been synonymous with Alia this summer and her recent picture in a green crop tank top with face hidden had fans swooning over her sexy street style.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva had shared a picture set against the azure blue sky as she hid her face with a yellow leaf and flaunted a waistline to die for. The picture featured the actor donning a green tank top made from a soft organic cotton fabric and sported a cropped back detail.

Rocking the minimalist street fashion, Alia redefined summer style and amped up the sensual appeal by teaming it with a pair of low-waist ripped blue jeans. Leaving her silky tresses open in a messy style, Alia accessorised her look with a stack of gold finger rings, one of which was emblazoned with ‘8’, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number.

Alia cut a sexy silhouette in the ensemble while flaunting the rings before the camera. She had captioned the picture, “the little things (sic)” and punctuated it with a Chinar leaf emoji.

The green crop top is credited to Alia’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere, that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The ribbed tank crop top originally costs ₹1,590 on the designer website.

Alia Bhatt's green crop top from Summer Somewhere(summersomewhereshop.com)

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

