Ranbir Kapoor's home decked up ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt, fans want confirmation: 'Anyway we wont be allowed'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are bent on not confirming their wedding dates despite eager fans urging them to. While their parents have refused to confirm the April 14 ceremony, the paparazzi found some clues at Ranbir's under-construction house in Mumbai. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Mukesh Bhatt says he will reveal ‘when and how it happened after the wedding)

On Sunday, photographers spotted a few workers putting up a bunch of decorative string lights on Ranbir's house. The house's exterior is still covered in scaffolding but lights are also being put up all along its perimeter.

Fans are excited just by this tiny sliver of confirmation that the wedding is indeed happening. “The house is being decorated for #ranbiraliawedding,” wrote a fan with a bunch of ‘in love’ emojis. “One week to go for their wedding,” wrote another fan.

Others, however, have grown frustrated with the suspense created around the wedding. A paparazzo account recently shared a video of Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor trying to dodge or deny wedding rumours. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “It's OK ya, reveal it at least now, anyhow even if you reveal we won't be allowed, you can at least announce.” Another wrote, “Tooooo much suspense.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor reacted to the news about the couple's wedding. He said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

A source told Hindustan Times that the wedding ceremony will happen at Ranbir's new home. “In most probability, it will take place on the seventh floor. It’s an extremely low-key and intimate wedding. Only 45-50 people have been invited for the wedding ceremony which includes the couple’s family members and close friends like filmmakers Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji." Just the guests and photographers will have access to the floor where the wedding will take place, with no phone policy implemented for all.

