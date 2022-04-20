Loved Alia Bhatt's new-bride look in blush pink floral kurta set at the Mumbai airport? It is worth 18k

Actor Alia Bhatt made her first public appearance on Tuesday after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor as she gets ready to resume work. The paparazzi clicked Alia arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai to catch a flight out of the bay. The star chose an elegant summer-ready floral printed kurta set for her new-bride look at the airport. Her pictures and videos immediately went viral, and fans fell in love with Alia's traditional ensemble.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt arrived at the Kalina airport and posed for the cameras while smiling brightly. She chose a blush pink floral printed kurta and palazzo set for her flight. It is from the shelves of the Indian traditional clothing label Devnaagri. If you also loved her look, we have found the price details of the set to help you out. Keep scrolling to know all the details. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's new-bride look in pink floral suit is all about embracing summers)

Alia Bhatt makes first public appearance after wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the price of Alia's blush pink kurta set, it is currently available on the Devnaagri website and will cost you ₹18,500. It is a perfect pick for your summer wardrobe and is called the Blush Pink Block Printed Kota Kurta Set.

Price of Alia Bhatt's floral printed kurta set. (devnaagri.com)

The set features a printed kota kurta in blush pink shade with delicate embroidery details on the V neckline, white organza work on the long sleeves, a relaxed fit for an effortless touch during summers, side pleats on the waist and floral block print in a dark pink shade.

The Brahmastra actor paired the kurta with a printed blush pink organza dupatta highlighted with white lace details on the borders and flared palazzo pants with an organza hem. She chose embellished mojari sandals and a colourful printed Christian Dior tote bag to accessorise the summer-ready attire.

In the end, Alia opted for side-parted open tresses, an elegant diamond-encrusted ring, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dainty black bindi, glowing skin and minimal makeup to complete her airport look.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 after dating for nearly five years. They tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members at Ranbir's Pali Hill house Vastu.

