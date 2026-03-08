Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marks Women's Day by sharing that she froze her eggs: ‘The last two weeks were intense’
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared how she didn’t plan on sharing, but it felt like the right day on Women's Day to say that the female body is extraordinary.
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has revealed on the occasion of International Women’s Day that she has frozen her eggs. The actor took to her Instagram account to talk about the intense process over the course of the last two weeks, adding that she is in awe how ‘wonderfully intelligent and capable’ our bodies are.
What Akansha said
She shared a picture of herself from what seemed to be a nursing room taken the previous day, and another from today as she stood with a huge smile on her face. In the caption, she began, “Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… the female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were… intense.”
She continued, “Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery. But all i wanna say is - women are BADA***S🩷 .. and how in awe i am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are. The 2nd pic is from today- dressing for the job I want. Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing. Happy Women’s Day.”
Also read: What is best age to freeze your eggs, 30s vs 40s? Are there any long-term risks of egg freezing? Gynaecologist explains
Egg freezing is the process of collecting a woman’s eggs from the ovaries, freezing them at very low temperatures and storing them for future use. Many couples nowadays choose to put a pause on their baby plans to focus on their careers, travel plans, and more. In such instances, egg freezing comes as an empowering solution for many women to secure their chances of getting pregnant in future without jeopardising their plans for the present.
On the work front, Akansha was most recently seen in the Prime Video series Gram Chikitsalay, which was released last year. In the show, she played Dr Gargi. She also had a supporting role in Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra.
