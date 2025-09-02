Apple ‘kills’ these iPhone models because iPhone 17 is launching on…

Apple has updated its product lifecycle classifications just days before the iPhone 17 series launch on September 9, moving several older devices to its vintage and obsolete lists. The update reflects Apple’s long-standing policy of phasing out support for ageing hardware as newer technology takes centre stage and users are encouraged to upgrade. Apple has added the iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus to its vintage list, while the 2017 iPad 5 has now been made obsolete.

The iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus have now been placed on the vintage list. Apple defines vintage products as those discontinued more than five but less than seven years ago. These devices remain eligible for repairs at Apple Stores and authorised service providers, but only if replacement parts are available. The iPhone XS, launched in September 2018 and discontinued a year later, has now officially crossed the five-year threshold. Its larger counterpart, the iPhone XS Max, was moved to the same list in November 2024. The iPhone 8 Plus, which debuted in 2017, joins the iPhone XS on the updated vintage list.

While vintage devices retain limited repair options, obsolete devices receive no official support. Apple has now declared the fifth-generation iPad, released in 2017, as obsolete. This means users can no longer seek hardware service or official repairs from Apple, and will have to rely on third-party repair shops to keep their devices functional. For many owners, this marks the end of dependable official service and highlights the inevitable product cycle that Apple enforces.

The company’s update also comes with a reminder of what lies ahead for current vintage products. The iPhone XS, for example, is expected to be added to the obsolete category within the next two years. At that point, Apple will cease all service, regardless of whether spare parts are available. This progression illustrates Apple’s strict but predictable approach, ensuring that product support is phased out on schedule.

Another notable update concerns the 2018 Mac mini, which was already classified as vintage earlier this year. Apple has added a new note advising users to confirm service eligibility with authorised providers before seeking repairs. This signals potential challenges in sourcing replacement parts and indicates that service availability may vary between regions.

What it means for users

For iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus owners, the devices will continue to function normally but repair options will become more limited as parts grow scarce. Those holding on to the iPad 5 will now have to look beyond Apple for service, as the device has officially been retired from support. Owners of the 2018 Mac mini should double-check with authorised providers before seeking repairs. With the iPhone 17 on the horizon, this update serves as a reminder that Apple’s support window is fixed, and planning upgrades in line with the lifecycle can help avoid last-minute repair frustrations.