iPhone 17 launch next week: 5 ways it can fix iPhone 16's biggest problems
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 08:13 am IST
iPhone 17 is launching on September 9 with several upgrades. Here’s how it can fix some of iPhone 16’s biggest flaws.
Apple will officially announce the new iPhone 17 series next week at the “Awe-dropping” event. As we count the days till September 9, many iPhone buyers may have been eagerly waiting to know about the upgrades for the entire lineup. While more will be on iPhone 17 Pro and the new iPhone 17 Air models, the standard iPhone 17 could be the real deal this year. However, to win in the Rs. 80,000 segment, Apple may have to fix some of the biggest problems and flaws from the iPhone 16 with the upcoming iPhone 17 models. Therefore, here are the 5 big upgrades we will be expecting from the iPhone 17 model.
5 ways iPhone 17 could win over iPhone 16
- 120Hz display: Apple has been offering a 60Hz display for years, making it one of the reasons for users to pick the pro models. Hence, this year, many buyers may plan to get the standard iPhone 17 model if the rumours surrounding the 120Hz OLED display turn out to be true. Although it might not be the ProMotion technology, an upgraded display would still feel refreshed.
- New chipset: Another reason for the iPhone 17 to shine over the iPhone 16 model would be the introduction of a new, powerful chipset. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the A19 chip, which is expected to bring significant performance gains over its predecessor. Therefore, iPhone 17 users could enjoy faster and improved performance.
- RAM upgrade: The iPhone models provided 6GB of RAM till iPhone 15. However, 2024 was the year when Apple introduced 8GB RAM, making space for Apple Intelligence. While the iPhone 17 series is tipped for a 12GB RAM upgrade, we are yet to be sure about the standard iPhone 17. However, if the rumours turn out to be true, it may come as another significant upgrade over the iPhone 16.
- 24MP selfie camera: Another major reason why iPhone 17 could win over iPhone 16 is the expectation for a new selfie camera. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 is rumoured to get a 24MP front-facing camera, a significant upgrade from the iPhone 16’s 12MP camera.
- Faster charging speed: While several flagship Android phones under Rs. 80,000 are offering up to 80W fast charging, Apple is still stuck with 20W charging for the iPhone 16 model. However, with iPhone 17, Apple is expected to introduce up to 35W wired charging, which may reduce the wait time.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / iPhone 17 launch next week: 5 ways it can fix iPhone 16's biggest problems
SHARE
Copy