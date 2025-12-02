Sunjay Kapur's salary was 60 crore, Priya showed only 1.7 crore as bank balance: What mother alleged

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother on Monday claimed a “massive concealment” of his assets by his widow Priya. Amid the ongoing legal battle over her son's estate, Rani Kapur alleged that Priya reported bank balances of only ₹1.7 crore, even though Sunjay had a salary of ₹60 crore. Priya Kapur was Sunjay Kapur's third wife and his currently at the centre of a legal dispute(LinkedIn/Sunjay Kapur)

In her submissions to the Delhi High Court, Rani Kapur even alleged that her son's money "moved across borders", and called for financial details of Priya Kapur.

“The argument taken was that there has been a frank disclosure of this man’s assets as directed by your ladyship, showing ₹1.7 crore in the bank accounts. His salary was ₹60 crore. Multi-billionaire has ₹1.7 crore in the bank account, has 6 watches.. …. shares of Sona Comstar of about 6.5%, which is roughly ₹650 odd crores, so this gentleman full disclosure…..It is absurd that a man of such stature and high net worth does not have a life insurance policy,” Vaibhav Ghaggar, one of the lawyers appearing for Rani Kapur, told the court.

Not just life insurance, the lawyer also raised suspicion over Sunjay Kapur not having any rental income and mutual funds, reported Bar and Bench.

Priya Kapur was Sunjay Kapur's third wife and his currently at the centre of a legal dispute after being accused by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children of forging their late father's will.

Karisma was Sunjay's second wife and the two were married for 13 years before parting ways. They have two children - Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, who are seeking share in their late father's assets worth ₹30,000 crore.

This is not the first time Rani Kapur has levelled allegations against Priya Kapur amid the ongoing legal battle.

Earlier in September, Sunjay's mother also raised objections to the purported will and questioned how the entire estate could be transferred to Priya within three months of her marriage to Sunjay. “Her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdev comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with no roof over my head?,” the mother had said.

The lawyer representing Rani Kapur raised the issue again during the Monday hearing, questioning how the 80-year-old found no mention in her son's will despite her late husband leaving behind the entire assets to her.