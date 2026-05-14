Girls entering puberty earlier than before? Gynecologist explains why periods may begin before age 10

The first period usually begins around the age of 12. But when young girls start menstruating before the age of 10, many parents wonder whether it is healthy or not. And it is a common concern whether early puberty may indicate underlying hormonal, metabolic issues that require medical attention.



ALSO READ: Taking painkillers for period cramps? Pain management specialist suggests you try these 5 natural remedies instead Know what health implications early periods may have. (Picture credit: Freepik)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepthi Ashwin, consultant - obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, explained why young girls are experiencing early puberty.

Girls are getting early puberty You may think early puberty among young girls is random or isolated, but the gynecologist revealed that it is actually becoming increasingly common and widely observed. In fact, she believed that doctors are noticing a gradual decline in the typical age at which children begin puberty, driven by many lifestyle-related factors.

What factors are driving early puberty? Describing which factors are responsible, Dr Ashwin described, “The rising rates of childhood obesity in combination with genetic factors and hormonal imbalances and environmental endocrine-disrupting chemicals and stress and certain neurological disorders now explain the earlier onset of menstruation.”

Beyond lifestyle issues, certain medical conditions may also cause early puberty. The doctor named conditions like thyroid disorders, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), adrenal gland disorders, ovarian cysts, and rare brain-related disorders, which can trigger early hormonal changes.