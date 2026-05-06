Taking painkillers for period cramps? Pain management specialist suggests you try these 5 natural remedies instead

The crushing, piercing pain in the lower abdomen and back, accompanied by heavy bloating, is common in the days leading up to and during periods. For relief, many consume painkillers, and not without reason. And not without reason either, because period cramps can make even the simplest daily tasks feel herculean, so a painkiller feels like the quickest way to reduce the pain. Period pain feels like a major disruptor in your day; you end up missing work, cancelling plans, and staying in. So, in hopes of quick relief and bringing some semblance of normalcy back, many may reach out for painkillers. Know how you can tackle your period pain with natural remedies. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

But painkillers come with several adverse effects, with a big potential of affecting your internal organs, like the kidneys!

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The way to resolve this is to shift your focus away from immediately popping a pill towards natural remedies. Otherwise, the habit of taking painkillers all too frequently can have a cumulative impact on your internal organs over time.

With a strategic and organic approach, period pain can be managed without immediately relying on painkillers. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr (Prof) G P Dureja, director at Delhi Pain Management Centre and Advisor, Wholeleaf, with over 40 years of experience in pain management. He shared that there are several natural ways to manage period pain without resorting to medication.

Dr Dureja explained what painful periods are, why they occur, and the processes inside the body that influence the intensity of the cramps. “Medically known as dysmenorrhea, period pain happens when the uterus contracts to shed its lining. These contractions are driven by prostaglandins, hormone-like chemicals that also influence inflammation and pain. The higher the prostaglandin levels, the more intense the cramps tend to be.”

Further, the pain management specialist recommended these five remedies that are simple, practical, and actually backed by physiology: