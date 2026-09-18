Fans have a meltdown after Mandaadi director claims Suhas faced racism in Telugu states; actor doesn't deny it

Talking at the event celebrating Mandaadi ’s success, Maran said, “I know Suhas was feeling very bad during the shoot because of his colour and the racist comments he received from back home.” When the actor smiled and bent his head, the director said, “Don’t worry, I won’t go in depth. But he would feel bad, I told him that we would answer them at our success meet.”

Telugu actor Suhas debuted in Tamil with Mathi Maran’s sports drama Mandaadi, which also starred Soori in the lead role. While celebrating the film’s success, the filmmaker claimed that Suhas had faced racism over his skin colour in the Telugu states, something that was celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The statement left fans fuming, especially when the actor didn’t correct the filmmaker.

Maran then added, “I do not know who made the comments, but to answer them, we do not discriminate against our actors based on their skin colour in Tamil Nadu. You can watch the film and call him back. Here in Tamil Nadu, every house now knows Suhas. His character, Sattapuli, is an emotion. I made a promise to Suhas, and I think I fulfilled it.”

Suhas smiled as Soori cheered when the filmmaker said that.

Internet fumes as Suhas doesn’t correct him As soon as a video of Maran’s statement gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), many fans had varied feelings. “There was a point post my mrg I went to almost all premieres or first day shows of Suhas with family. Enjoyed his comic films as well. But from now I wouldn’t watch his films even in OTT. I remember @sekhargvvs even joking that we are his fans. Get out of TFI #Suhas,” fumed one X user.

“#Suhas has done 10 theatrical films as a lead actor in Telugu cinema! From 2018 to the present, he has been acting in multiple films every year. In what way have these racist comments affected him or his career? Who even passed those comments in the first place?” questioned another. “If you don't choose proper roles, your film flops, who's problem is it?? Someone belittling the very industry you got the opportunities from & you are happy about it. Sick!! Color was never an issue, its your mindset to blame others for your mistakes,” fumed one X user.