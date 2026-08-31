Soori gets teary-eyed as Pa Vijay recalls when actor hung on rope to paint walls: ‘An ordinary man can make history’
Lyricist Pa Vijay wrote a poem to describe Tamil actor Soori's journey through the years and read it at an event.
Tamil actor Soori got emotional and teary-eyed at the promotional event of his upcoming film Mandaadi when lyricist Pa Vijay read a poem he wrote for him on stage. Soori did odd jobs and worked for daily wages before he found his footing in cinema. Vijay spoke of when Soori would hang from a rope to paint on walls, but he is now a celebrated actor.
Pa Vijay on Soori’s journey
When Vijay began speaking about Soori on stage, the actor’s fans let out cheers that made the lyricist pause. He continued and said, “Soori is proof that an ordinary man can work in cinema and make history. His success isn’t a normal one. Everyone brings bouquets and gifts to him. I decided I wanted to give him something more, so I wrote him a poem.”
Soori, who was smiling widely, became teary-eyed and emotional as Vijay said, “Until yesterday, you were like a piece of paper that flew in the wind.” He also added, “Once upon a time, you hung on a rope and painted walls. Today, cinema is lifting you on its shoulders and taking you to the top.” The actor stood up, wiped away tears and folded his hands in gratitude.
Vijay continued, “My friend, climb to the peaks of victories. My dear Soori, may you live long,” as Soori bowed his head.
About Soori and his career
Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy Thevar, who took the stage name Soori, moved to Chennai from Madurai in 1996 to become an actor. He took up odd jobs in the city to make ends meet. He would work as a junior artist in uncredited roles for years. In 2009, he earned the suffix ‘parotta’ due to a scene in the film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. He worked in numerous films after that as a sidekick and comedian.
In 2023, Soori finally realised his dream when Vetrimaaran cast him as the protagonist of Viduthalai Parts 1 and 2. There has been no looking back for him after, with the actor working as a lead in films such as Garudan, Kottukkaali, and more in 2024. Soori last starred in Maaman last year. He now has Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Mandaadi lined up for release this year. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which also stars Nivin Pauly and Anjali, premiered at the 2024 International Film Festival Rotterdam to rave reviews. It will be released in theatres on October 1.
Mandaadi is a sports drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and co-starring Telugu actor Suhas in his debut Tamil role, alongside Mahima Nambiar. The film will be released in theatres on September 10.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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