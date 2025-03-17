Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release in Hindi: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi-Vetrimaaran film

Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release in Hindi: The second part of the Tamil film Viduthalai, directed by Vetrimaaran, will be available for ZEE5 subscribers in Hindi starting March 28. Billed as a riveting political crime thriller, the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi as the enigmatic revolutionary Perumal alongside Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Rajiv Menon. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi donates over ₹1 crore to south Indian movie workers union housing project) Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release in Hindi: Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier in a still from the Vetrimaaran film.

Viduthalai Part 2 Hindi OTT release

The first part of Viduthalai was released in March 2023 to rave reviews from the critics.

According to the official synopsis, Viduthalai: Part 2 continues the intense journey of Perumal, a man whose life story weaves together anger, empathy, and a battle against an oppressive system. Following his capture, Perumal recounts his transformation from a righteous school teacher to a revolutionary leader, leaving Constable Kumaresan (played by Soori) caught between his duty and his growing understanding of Perumal's cause.

In the sequel, following his capture, Perumal begins to recount his life story to the officers transporting him, shedding light on his transformation from a righteous school teacher to a revolutionary leader.

Vetrimaaran, Vijay Sethupathi about Viduthalai 2

Vetrimaaran, also known for films such as Aadukalam, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, and Asuran, said Viduthalai: Part 2 delves deeper into the lives and struggles of the characters.

"The film is a reflection of the raw realities faced by those caught in the crossfire of power and survival. I'm excited to see the story unfold for a wider audience through ZEE5, and I hope viewers, whether they are returning fans or new to the world of Viduthalai, will experience the intensity and depth of this narrative in Hindi," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"I’m truly excited for audiences to experience Viduthalai: Part 1 and 2 in Hindi as well. The audience can witness the evolution of my character, Perumal... Ultimately, it’s a story of one man’s courage to stand up for what he believes in, no matter the consequences. I truly hope that fans show the same love and support for Viduthalai: Part 2 in its digital release as they did during its theatrical run," added Vijay Sethupathi.

Working on the Viduthalai films was an intense and a deeply personal journey, said Soori. "Director Vetrimaaran has crafted a story that is both powerful and thought-provoking, and I feel truly honoured to be part of it. I hope audiences connect with Kumaresan’s struggles and choices just as they did in Part 1. I am excited for everyone to experience this next chapter in Hindi as well."