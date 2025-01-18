Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release: When & where to watch Vijay Sethupathi's action-thriller

Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 is all set to release on an OTT platform. The Vetrimaaran directorial was one of the most anticipated releases of last year and did well critically and commercially. Now, the sequel is set to premiere on Prime Video. On Saturday, the platform announced that the crime action-thriller also featuring Manju Warrier, Gautam Vasudev, Rajiv Menon and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles, will premiere on January 19. (Also read: Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter review: Vijay Sethupathi deserves National Award for his performance, say fans) Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Viduthalai 2.

Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release

Viduthalai Part 2 will be available on the streaming service in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu. Audiences can watch both the parts on Prime Video, as Part 1 is also available on the same platform.

“The journey of Viduthalai has been an incredibly special one for me. With Part 2, we’ve delved even deeper into the story, exploring the complexities of these characters and the world they inhabit. We aimed to showcase the moral and ideological struggles of people fighting for what they believe in while questioning the systemic forces that define their existence. Collaborating with such an extraordinary cast and crew has been an absolute delight, especially with creative maestros like Ilaiyaraaja whose passion was reflected in every beat of the film’s music. I am beyond excited for global audiences to witness this film on Prime Video, a service that takes stories like ours beyond borders and to viewers worldwide,” said director Vetri Maaran.

More details

Viduthalai Part 2 picks up right after the events of the first part, following the intense fallout of Perumal’s (Sethupathi) arrest. Through gripping flashbacks, Perumal recounts his life story to a group of policemen while being transferred to another location.

The film explores Perumal's transformation from a school teacher to a revolutionary leader, shedding light on the personal and ideological battles that shaped his life. As his blood-soaked, ideology-dripping narration deeply impacts constable Kumaresan, he finds himself torn between his duty and his ideals, sparking a deep inner conflict.