Vijay Sethupathi donates over 1 crore to south Indian movie workers union housing project

Actor Vijay Sethupathi recently contributed to Chennai's Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). A trade analyst announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the actor had donated over ₹1 crore to build an apartment complex for those in the workers' union. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi appeals to central government for Tamil to be included in PAN website) The apartment complex Vijay Sethupathi donated money for will be named after him.

Vijay Sethupathi donates to FEFSI

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X that Vijay contributed ₹1.30 crore and will have the apartment complex he donated for named after him. He wrote, “Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl has donated ₹ 1.30 Crs to #FEFSI Movie workers union to build houses..The apartment tower will be called " Vijay Sethupathi Towers".”

Fans seemed impressed with Vijay’s gesture, with one of them commenting, “Excellent move from an actor, Sethupathy. Wish him a long go. And God bless him.” Another wrote, “Wow what a good gesture @VijaySethuOffl.”

On Friday, the Deputy CM of TN-actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin, handed over a renewed GO leasing out land to the office bearers of FEFSI, the Tamil Film Producers Council, the South Indian Artistes' Association, and the Tamil Nadu Small Screen Artistes Association. FEFSI consists of 23 unions and around 25,000 members from different trades in the Tamil film and television industry.

Recent work

In 2024, Vijay starred in three films. He began the year with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which was also shot in Hindi and starred Katrina Kaif. His 50th film, Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and co-starring Anurag Kashyap, was also released last year and became a massive success at the box office. He ended the year with Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 with Manju Warrier as his co-star.

In 2025, the actor will soon be seen in films Gandhi Talks, Ace, and Train. While the silent film Gandhi Talks’ release date is yet to be announced, Ace and Train are expected to hit screens this year.