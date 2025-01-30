Vijay Sethupathi appeals to central government for Tamil to be included in PAN website

Actor Vijay Sethupathi appealed to the central government while speaking at an event in Chennai. He urged them to include the Tamil language in the PAN website so it’s easier for people who don’t speak English or Hindi to access it. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi on his relationship with his children: I never project myself as a father figure) Vijay Sethupathi also stated that he once worked as a CA while talking about this.

Vijay Sethupathi’s appeal

At the event, Vijay appealed to the government to make all PAN card-related information and updates available in Tamil, not just Hindi or English. He pointed out that details are currently provided only in these languages, making it difficult for Tamil speakers to access information.

News18 translated what he said in Tamil, “I have completed my studies and worked as a Chartered Accountant Auditor. Understanding government-related information can be challenging. It is commendable that the Income Tax Department has simplified the PAN card application process through easy-to-understand cartoons.”

However, appealing for a more inclusive approach, he asked for updates to be available in multiple languages so everyone has easier access, adding, “People in Tamil Nadu often end up searching frantically for updates when they face a problem. This wouldn’t happen if the information was in a language they understood.”

The actor also reportedly urged the government to support regular taxpayers who face income loss. A video of his appeal is now making the rounds on the internet.

Recent work

Vijay was most recently seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja and Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2. While Merry Christmas and Viduthalai Part 2 received good reviews and had decent response at the box office, Maharaja was a hit, collecting ₹199.2 crore worldwide in its initial run, according to Sacnilk. It was later also released in China, where it collected ₹91.65 crore. The actor will soon star in Gandhi Talks, Ace and Train.