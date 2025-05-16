Maaman actor Soori reveals he once worked for 20 per day; couldn't afford coconut bun

Tamil actor Soori struggled a lot before he debuted as a lead actor in Vetrimaaran’s 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1. Despite entering the film industry in 1998, he played numerous uncredited or supporting roles till then. He revealed at an event for his recent release, Maaman, that he even worked as a daily wage worker and sustained on the bare minimum to get where he is today. (Also Read: Meet star with 8 consecutive ₹200-cr hits, beat Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas; but retired at his peak) After playing uncredited or supporting roles for years, Soori debuted as a lead actor in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1.

Soori on earning ₹ 20 per day

Soori revealed at the event that in 1993, he worked as a daily wage worker with a group of friends in Tiruppur. He made ₹20 per day, and by the end of the week, he collected ₹140. After keeping ₹70 for himself, he sent the rest home for his family’s needs.

Pinvilla translated what he said in Tamil: “I began working in Tiruppur in 1993 with a group of friends. Our daily wage was just ₹20. At the end of the week, we earned ₹140 – I would keep ₹70 for myself and send the other ₹70 home. There was a bakery nearby where I could buy a coconut bun for one and a quarter rupees. If I had tea and a bun, that would use up my money, so I often settled for just tea.”

He also stated that the hotel's owners were kind to him. Soori stated that his time in Tiruppur taught him some of his toughest life lessons and that the applause and love he receives today make him feel rewarded.

Recent work

For the unversed, Soori acted in numerous films like Dhandayuthapani, Poraali and Sundarapandian. He even won awards for his comedic roles in films such as Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae.

His career took a turn after Vetrimaaran cast him as the lead in Viduthalai Part 1 in 2023, and people took note of his performance. He reprised his role in 2024 for Viduthalai Part 2, apart from starring in Garudan and Kottukkaali. In 2025, he starred in Badava and Maaman, which was released in theatres this Friday. Soori will soon star in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.