Maaman actor Soori reveals he once worked for 20 per day; couldn't afford coconut bun

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 16, 2025 04:04 PM IST

Viduthalai and Maaman actor Soori revealed that he once worked as a daily wage worker in Tiruppur before he made it big in films. 

Tamil actor Soori struggled a lot before he debuted as a lead actor in Vetrimaaran’s 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1. Despite entering the film industry in 1998, he played numerous uncredited or supporting roles till then. He revealed at an event for his recent release, Maaman, that he even worked as a daily wage worker and sustained on the bare minimum to get where he is today. (Also Read: Meet star with 8 consecutive 200-cr hits, beat Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas; but retired at his peak)

After playing uncredited or supporting roles for years, Soori debuted as a lead actor in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1.
After playing uncredited or supporting roles for years, Soori debuted as a lead actor in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1.

Soori on earning 20 per day

Soori revealed at the event that in 1993, he worked as a daily wage worker with a group of friends in Tiruppur. He made 20 per day, and by the end of the week, he collected 140. After keeping 70 for himself, he sent the rest home for his family’s needs.

Pinvilla translated what he said in Tamil: “I began working in Tiruppur in 1993 with a group of friends. Our daily wage was just 20. At the end of the week, we earned 140 – I would keep 70 for myself and send the other 70 home. There was a bakery nearby where I could buy a coconut bun for one and a quarter rupees. If I had tea and a bun, that would use up my money, so I often settled for just tea.”

He also stated that the hotel's owners were kind to him. Soori stated that his time in Tiruppur taught him some of his toughest life lessons and that the applause and love he receives today make him feel rewarded.

Recent work

For the unversed, Soori acted in numerous films like Dhandayuthapani, Poraali and Sundarapandian. He even won awards for his comedic roles in films such as Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae.

His career took a turn after Vetrimaaran cast him as the lead in Viduthalai Part 1 in 2023, and people took note of his performance. He reprised his role in 2024 for Viduthalai Part 2, apart from starring in Garudan and Kottukkaali. In 2025, he starred in Badava and Maaman, which was released in theatres this Friday. Soori will soon star in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
