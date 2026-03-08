Why did Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos break up? Details of 'rocky relationship' surface

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have reportedly called off their engagement just one month before their wedding, according to TMZ Sports.

The outlet reported that the couple’s relationship had been rocky for several months. Their breakup allegedly followed a major argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas, after which Ramos decided to end the engagement.

Neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly confirmed the split.