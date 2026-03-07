Maxx Crosby's old post about Lamar Jackson surfaces after Ravens trade; QB gives ‘boom’ reaction

Back in 2019, the former Raiders star praised Lamar by tweeting: “Can Lamar Be The Hero?! Let’s See💯” He followed it up with a ‘Wow’.

Jackson stirred speculation by posting a GIF on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The QB's post depicted actor Denzel Washington saying the word, "boom!" The post was definitely a nod to the Crosby trade.

Lamar Jackson had teased the Maxx Crosby move hours before it became official. On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl defensive end to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Now, Crosby's old post on his new teammate has surfaced.

Raiders' plan fails This comes after the Raiders' plans to retain Crosby failed. “Maxx is an elite player. I've been very upfront from the start since I got here, that we’re in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them,” general manager John Spytek had said on Tuesday.

But when asked if Crosby is “untradeable,” Spytek said: “We’re always listening, man.”

Maxx Crosby injury update Crosby has been rehabilitating from left knee surgery he underwent three days after the regular season ended, as speculation about his status has persisted following an NFL-worst 3-14 record for the Raiders and the firing of coach Pete Carroll after just one year on the job.

Crosby said earlier this month he doesn't want out and that the unsubstantiated reports suggesting he does make him laugh. His future with the club that drafted him in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019 became a subject when he was placed on injured reserve with two games left against his wish, preferring to play out the season. Crosby, who has 69½ sacks in seven years, had a career-high 28 tackles for loss in 2025.

