Dak Prescott net worth 2026: Salary, career earnings and contract details

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, may have called off their engagement just one month before their wedding. According to TMZ Sports, the couple’s relationship had been rocky for several months. However, neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly confirmed the split. Dak Prescott vs Sarah Jane Ramos: Who has the bigger net worth? (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Dak Prescott’s net worth According to Sportskeeda, ClutchPoint and BolaVip, Dak enjoys a massive net worth of $60 to $90 million. His annual salary through the NFL is around $40 million, making him one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

It is not just his earnings from the NFL that has built his net worth. He has also worked with a number of renowned brands such as Adidas, Blockchain, 7 Elevent and AT&T which has helped him build this massive net worth. Additionally , Dak also owns a massive mansion in Texas that is worth a whopping $3.3 million.

Also Read: Why did Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos break up? Details of 'rocky relationship' surface

Dak Prescott’s NFL Contract Dak Prescott signed a huge four-year contract worth $240 million before the 2024 NFL season. The deal included an $80 million signing bonus and $231 million in guaranteed money. His average annual salary of $60 million is the highest in NFL history.

Year-by-year contract details 2025 (Age 32): $2 million base salary, $26.758 million signing bonus prorate, $21.760 million restructure prorate, $50.518 million cap hit.

2026 (Age 33): $40 million base salary, $13.235 million signing bonus prorate, $20.832 million restructure prorate, $74.068 million cap hit.

2027 (Age 34): $45 million base salary, $13.235 million signing bonus prorate, $10.15 million restructure prorate, $68.385 million cap hit.

2028 (Age 35): $55 million base salary, $13.235 million signing bonus prorate, $10.15 million restructure prorate, $78.385 million cap hit. Also Read: Dario Amodei net worth update: Exploring Anthropic CEO massive wealth amid Trump dispute

His career earnings Prescott’s current deal runs through the 2028 NFL season and he is expected to become a free agent in 2029 when he will be 36 years old.

Over the course of his career, Prescott has signed several contracts with the Dallas Cowboys. His rookie contract was a four-year deal worth $2,723,393. After that, he played one season under the franchise tag of worth $31,409,000. He later signed a four-year extension valued at $160 million before agreeing to his latest four-year $240 million contract ahead of the 2024 season.