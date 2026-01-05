What happened to Dak Prescott? Here's why Cowboys QB is not playing vs Giants; Joe Milton takes over

Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was replaced by Joe Milton during the game against the New York Giants, on January 4, bringing a fantastic season to an end. The Giants lead 24-10 against the Cowboys at the time of writing. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.(Reuters)

“4,552 Yards, 30 Touchdowns, 11 Interceptions, +.247 EPA/Play. A remarkable season for the Dallas Cowboys Quarterback,” a fan page on X noted. Another X profile hailed it as a “HISTORIC SEASON” for Prescott.

Reactions to Dak Prescott substitution

Several fans took to X to react to Prescott's substitution. “4552 passing yards, 30 touchdowns. And a lot to look forward to next season. Thank you 4, you were a bright light watching you sling the football this season,” one fan commented.

Another added, “Giants hold a lead over the Dallas Cowboys. I’m getting more and more sad that this is indeed it for Dak Prescotts season.”

Why was Dak Prescott substituted?

Prescott's substitution in the current game is not due to an injury but to give the backup QB some playing time. “Joe Milton is in at quarterback. Dak Prescott’s season is over,” the Fox NFL page on X noted.

One fan theorized, “The Dallas Cowboys aren’t set to make the playoffs so their decision to bench Dak Prescott and others can ONLY be interpreted as them trying to give themselves a better chance to earn draft position. They recognize the value of this. Why is it so hard for some to recognize?.”

Many others slammed the Cowboys decision, with one person saying “Dak Prescott is gonna lose to the giants for the first time in his career because the Cowboys want to tank for draft picks.” Another claimed, “The Cowboys are literally trying to mess up the Giants draft order by taking out Dak Prescott in the second half so the giants could win, Smh.”