NFL roster tracker: Stefon Diggs, Darnell Mooney, Kyler Murray among big names on the market

With the Seattle Seahawks crowned Super Bowl champions, attention across the league has quickly shifted toward roster rebuilding. Teams are beginning to reshape their squads ahead of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, leading to several high-profile releases in the early phase of the offseason.

Big-name players already released NFL insider Ari Meirov recently highlighted a list of notable players who have been cut by their teams in recent days.

Among the players released so far are: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs

Falcons WR Darnell Mooney

Steelers TE Jonnu Smith

Giants LB Bobby Okereke

Vikings DT Jonathan Allen

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore

Chargers G Mekhi Becton

Chargers TE Will Dissly

Teams typically make such decisions early in the offseason either to create salary cap flexibility or to move on from players who no longer fit their long-term plans.

Reasons behind the roster moves While many releases are primarily driven by financial considerations, some players have also become difficult roster decisions due to off-field issues or declining production. In other cases, franchises simply need cap space as they prepare to add new talent during free agency or through the draft.

For instance, wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ departure from the Patriots has drawn attention following a productive season, while other moves, such as Darnell Mooney’s release, appear to be more closely tied to salary cap management.

More roster cuts likely coming The current list represents only the beginning of offseason roster changes. As teams evaluate contracts and prepare for the NFL Draft in April, additional releases are expected across the league in the coming weeks.

Several notable players are already rumored to be at risk of being cut during the next round of roster moves.

Players potentially on the chopping block One of the biggest names linked to a possible release is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled during the season. However, league sources suggest a trade remains a possibility if another team, such as the New York Jets, shows serious interest.

Other players reportedly facing uncertain futures include Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who could be released for salary cap reasons, and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who may follow Kyler Murray as part of a broader roster overhaul.

Additional veterans believed to be in danger of being cut include: Texans RB Joe Mixon

Packers C Elgton Jenkins

Titans WR Calvin Ridley

