Maverick Trevillian ‘67 Kid’ dead rumors spread online; fact check as last Instagram post comes into focus

One person said in a TikTok video that his ‘management team’ had announced the news of the passing. This claim quickly spread to other platforms including X, where a person wrote “Maverick Trevillian dies at 15 years old, in Maryland - United States. The boy became world-famous after starring in the viral meme '67 Kid' on Social Media.”

A viral rumor has been spreading online that Maverick Trevillian, popularly known as the ‘ 67 Kid ’, has died. This appeared to have started on TikTok but soon spread to other social media platforms.

Indeed, these claims come from unverified profiles, but they have been amplified a lot online. The X post alone has a million views at the time of writing.

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Naturally, this has caused worries among many. Trevillian became an internet sensation in March 2025, when a video showed him yelling the term at a basketball game and performing an excited hand gesture. Since then, ‘67’ has become a part of internet lingo.

Maverick Trevillian ‘67 Kid’ dead? Fact check Several people online expressed worries about the ‘67 Kid’ or Trevillian amid posts about his death. “Maverick Trevillian Death - Maverick Trevillian, widely known online as the “6 7 Kid” or “67 Kid,” became an unexpected internet sensation,” one wrote.

Another added “67 kid is...dead...? i-i... i need some time to myself.”

However, as per latest reports the ‘67 Kid’ or Maverick Trevillian is not dead. No obituary could be found and the statement the TikTok video refers to could not be found on Trevillian's social media accounts either.

Further, Grok fact-checked claims about the ‘67 Kid’ being dead and said “No, this is not true. No credible news outlets, obituaries, or official statements confirm Maverick Trevillian (the 67 Kid) has died. Sites like Famous Birthdays, updated yesterday, still list him as alive at age 15 in Maryland. His parent-managed Instagram and related accounts show ongoing activity with no such announcement. This is a viral hoax.”

It also appears that rumors about the ‘67 Kid’ dying have been doing the rounds for some time, because a person also posted about the same on September 12.