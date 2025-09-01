Who is SCP-67 kid? 'Literally everyone is talking about the dude', say netizens as TikTok trend goes viral

Just like old wine in a new bottle, an old meme has gotten an analog horror makeover with the SCP-67 kid. The trend has gone viral on TikTok with several versions showing the character with his mouth monstrously agape. The chatter has made its way to X as well. The SCP-67 kid's exact identity is not known, but in online circles, any iteration of the kid will likely be identified as Mason.(X/@LeftPocket_)

So, who is the SCP-67 kid? And, what does SCP-67 mean? Let's dive into the brain rot!

Who is the SCP-67 kid?

The SCP-67 kid's exact identity is not known, but in online circles, any iteration of the kid will likely be identified as Mason. SCP-67 is an analog horror evolution of what began as the Mason 67 meme trend.

Mason is the moniker for stereotypical American white boys who reference the 67 meme. The name ‘Mason’ was chosen because of numerous screenshots that were shared on social media showing Gen Alpha and Gen Z internet users on Instagram or Snapchat, named Mason, much like the Karen archetype took off, Know Your Meme noted.

The 67 meme itself, or the 6-7 song, refers to a track by Skirlla, titled Doot Doot. The hip-hop track came out in December 2024, and soon was popularized thanks to Instagram and TikTok reels in January 2025. ‘6-7’ is repeated throughout the song, and in its context, it refers to the 67th Street in Chicago.

While the Mason 67 meme has been around for sometime, it got an analog horror makeover in August. Now, the images of the same kid have been morphed to show a monstrously agape mouth. The images are usually black and white.

Why SCP? Well, SCP Foundation with its Secure, Contain, Protect motto, is a fictional organization. This fictional organization's task includes locating and containing individuals, aliens, places, objects, or even thoughts that break natural law. SCP Foundation stems from an internet-based fiction project which bears the same name.

Internet reacts to SCP-67

One person noted that all the kid had done was say ‘67’ and he got turned into a creepypasta. Creepypasta, the popular subgenre of copypasta, consists of short horror fictions and urban legends, primarily distributed through word of mouth via online message boards or mail, as per Know Your Meme.

Another person commented “The 67 kid was just a normal kid who happened to do some slightly cringy shit on camera, I wonder how he feels about videos like this. Personally I wouldn't like it but maybe he's a better sport than me.”

A SCP 067 community was formed on X as well, and several memes were shared there.

“Biggest worry should be spreading this all over the timeline,” a person noted, showing just how viral the trend has become.