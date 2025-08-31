Man dressed as Joker threatens Donald Trump in viral TikTok: ‘We are coming…’

US President Donald Trump has been threatened in a video message by a man dressed Joker from the DC Comics, popularized by Heath Ledger in Christopher Nolan's Batman movie. The video has been circulated widely online, where the man says ‘we are all coming’ with the Second Amendment. Threatening the president is a federal felony under 18 U.S. Code § 871. (AP)

Notably, the Second Amendment protects the right of people to keep and bear arms. In the short clip, the man can be seen wearing what looks like a black vest on a purple colored shirt – going with the color scheme favored by the Clown Prince of Gotham. His facial makeup is reminiscent of the late Heath Ledger's from the iconic role in Nolan's Batman trilogy.

Screengrab of video showing the man dressed as Joker(X/@ImMeme0)

In the video message the man dressed as Joker wishes death upon Trump.

Internet points to possible identity of man

While the identity of the man was not evident in the video, many believe him to be TikTok star going by james_gordon_ledger. One account shared a snapshot of the purported culprit's profile and said on X “Crazy liberal threatening President Trump goes by the handle james_gordon_ledger and this is him before transforming into the Joker.”

The TikTok profile has over 6 million fans, and though the exact video of threats towards Trump is not visible on the TikTok page, there are multiple clips where james_gordon_ledger appears to be wearing the same clothes as seen in the video where threats against Trump are made.

Internet reacts to threats against Trump

The wild threats against the President have been met with backlash online. “Not on my watch buddy… heath ledger did not die for this,” a person on X said. Another remarked, “Why are people this stupid? Not only is this degenerate to say, but also, this is the quickest speedrun to have FBI knocking on your door.”

Yet another person called him “Temu Joker,” meaning he's not the real deal, and added, “Poor soul...”.

What the law says about threatening the US President

Threatening the POTUS is a federal felony under 18 U.S. Code § 871.

It says “Whoever knowingly and willfully deposits for conveyance in the mail or for a delivery from any post office or by any letter carrier any letter, paper, writing, print, missive, or document containing any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, the President-elect, the Vice President or other officer next in the order of succession to the office of President of the United States, or the Vice President-elect, or knowingly and willfully otherwise makes any such threat against the President, President-elect, Vice President or other officer next in the order of succession to the office of President, or Vice President-elect, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.”