TikTok introduces voice notes: Here’s what’s new in the app’s messaging upgrade

TikTok is making a big move toward becoming more than just a short-format video app. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that it is rolling out voice notes as part of its latest set of messaging features. Users will now be able to record and send short audio messages in direct messages (DMs), alongside photos and videos. TikTok finally rolls out voice notes.(representative image/unsplash)

According to Pc Mag, the change comes as voice notes have exploded in popularity among Gen Z, with research showing that around 84% of the generation now uses them. Many younger users say they like voice notes because they build a stronger emotional connection and make it easier to explain complex ideas.

What is new in TikTok messaging?

According to TikTok, users will be able to:

• Send voice notes in one-on-one or group chats.

• Share up to nine images or videos in a single DM.

• Record videos or voice notes up to one minute long.

• Edit photos and videos in-message before sending.

The features are being introduced gradually and will be available worldwide over the next few weeks, a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch.

New safety features

TikTok also highlighted new safety protections in this rollout. Users under 16 cannot send DMs at all. For 16-18-year-olds, TikTok automatically blocks images with nudity with its built-in detection systems. Adults 18+ can also turn this on to avoid inappropriate content.

Also, TikTok says you cannot send a self-recorded voice note or video as the first message to someone. You can only share content that already exists on TikTok.

While the new features are cool for users, the platform is actually late to the game. WhatsApp introduced voice notes in 2013, and Instagram did it in 2018. TikTok introduced group chats in 2024, so it is slow but steady progress towards becoming a full messaging app. With Gen Z driving the voice note trend, TikTok’s move is timely, even if it is years late.

FAQs

Q1. Can all TikTok users send voice notes now?

The rollout is happening gradually, so the feature will appear for users worldwide in the coming weeks.

Q2. How long can TikTok voice notes be?

Both voice notes and videos are capped at one minute each.

Q3. Is there an age restriction on TikTok DMs?

Yes, only users aged 16 and above can send direct messages.