Who is Emma Jimenez? TikToker's emotional ghosting story goes viral; ‘she dodged a bullet'

A woman named Emma Jimenez is capturing hearts across social media after a TikTok video of her talking about being stood up on a date went viral, racking up millions of views and reactions across TikTok, X, and Reddit. Emma Jimenez has gone viral on TikTok.(TikTok/ Emma Jimenez)

Viral video

In the clip, Emma is seen sitting alone in her car, visibly emotional and disappointed after her date failed to show up.

She explains that she had gone all out for the occasion—bringing tacos from her favorite local spot, homemade horchata, and Mexican corn muffins with honey butter, all prepared with care.

“Let me know why you ghosted me? It is crazy," she says through tears. “All you had to do was just answer the phone.”

Toward the end of the video, she makes a tongue-in-cheek remark about switching from a “lover girl” phase to her “villain arc.” She then puts on sunglasses and drives off.

Reactions

The video has quickly spread beyond TikTok, sparking widespread discussion on X and Reddit. Many users expressed empathy for Emma and praised her vulnerability and sincerity.

One person wrote on X, “Yes!! Same!! My heart hurt for her because she seemed so genuine and sweet. Her name is Emma Jimenez.”

Another added, “Why are we discouraging this? Because she might be manipulating him into liking him? Isn’t that the point? It’s a fantastic gesture, and it’s refreshing to see a woman giving instead of just taking.”

A third person commented, “She seems like she has a genuinely kind soul.., very similar to how my wife has ALWAYS been and was raised to be. I see many discouraging comments about what she prepared, which is crazy to me.., the love bombing comments etc are way over the top. You have no idea any of that from this video.”

Another person wrote, “Omg this got me so angry! I don’t even use TikTok now ima go show her some love.”